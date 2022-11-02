Texchem Resources Bhd (KLSE:TEXCHEM) Is Doing The Right Things To Multiply Its Share Price

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So when we looked at Texchem Resources Bhd (KLSE:TEXCHEM) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Texchem Resources Bhd, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.15 = RM64m ÷ (RM759m - RM333m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Therefore, Texchem Resources Bhd has an ROCE of 15%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Industrials industry average of 13%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Texchem Resources Bhd compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Texchem Resources Bhd.

So How Is Texchem Resources Bhd's ROCE Trending?

Texchem Resources Bhd is displaying some positive trends. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 15%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 28%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

On a side note, Texchem Resources Bhd's current liabilities are still rather high at 44% of total assets. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. Ideally we'd like to see this reduce as that would mean fewer obligations bearing risks.

The Bottom Line On Texchem Resources Bhd's ROCE

To sum it up, Texchem Resources Bhd has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. Since the stock has returned a staggering 190% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing Texchem Resources Bhd, we've discovered 3 warning signs that you should be aware of.

While Texchem Resources Bhd may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

