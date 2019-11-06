Do You Like Texhong Textile Group Limited (HKG:2678) At This P/E Ratio?

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we'll show how Texhong Textile Group Limited's (HKG:2678) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Texhong Textile Group has a price to earnings ratio of 6.46, based on the last twelve months. In other words, at today's prices, investors are paying HK$6.46 for every HK$1 in prior year profit.

Check out our latest analysis for Texhong Textile Group

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share (in the reporting currency) ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Texhong Textile Group:

P/E of 6.46 = HK$7.28 (Note: this is the share price in the reporting currency, namely, CNY ) ÷ HK$1.13 (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each HK$1 of company earnings. That isn't necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

Does Texhong Textile Group Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. The image below shows that Texhong Textile Group has a lower P/E than the average (9.2) P/E for companies in the luxury industry.

SEHK:2678 Price Estimation Relative to Market, November 6th 2019 More

This suggests that market participants think Texhong Textile Group will underperform other companies in its industry. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Texhong Textile Group's earnings per share fell by 7.0% in the last twelve months. But it has grown its earnings per share by 4.4% per year over the last five years.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Is Debt Impacting Texhong Textile Group's P/E?

Texhong Textile Group has net debt worth 88% of its market capitalization. This is a reasonably significant level of debt -- all else being equal you'd expect a much lower P/E than if it had net cash.

The Bottom Line On Texhong Textile Group's P/E Ratio

Texhong Textile Group's P/E is 6.5 which is below average (10.4) in the HK market. Given meaningful debt, and a lack of recent growth, the market looks to be extrapolating this recent performance; reflecting low expectations for the future.