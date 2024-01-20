Text-to-911 goes regional

Jan. 20—Rogers County's text-to-911 system went regional Thursday when system upgrades made it possible to share 911 texts across a multicounty region serving more than one million people.

The regional upgrades have been funded through a state 911 Management Authority 80/20 grant and have taken around 18 months to put into place.

"It went live the end of December," Rogers County E-911 Center Director Vicki Atchley said.

Over the past few weeks, the system has been tested and is now official as of Jan. 18. A press conference at the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office made the announcement for all 13 participating Public Safety Administration Points.

Atchley gave county commissioners a preview of the regional launch at their regular board meeting Tuesday.

"Rogers County has had text-to-911 since 2013," Atchley said. "We were the only ones [in the state] to have it. Oklahoma City implemented it a couple of years ago and now the entire INCOG area is upgrading to our system."

Atchley said that in addition to Rogers County, Tulsa County, Osage County and the city of Sapulpa — 13 PSAPs in all — are included. The INCOG region to be served has a population of around one million.

The Indian Nations Council of Governments is a voluntary association of local and tribal governments in the Tulsa metropolitan area in northeast Oklahoma.

"I wanted to announce it for our people because ours is an upgrade. I don't want people to think we haven't had this service. We are expanding our services," Atchley said.

She explained why the expansion of the county's text-to-911 is important. If there is a 911 text from an individual traveling west on I-44, passing from Rogers County into Tulsa County, the text can now be transferred to the next county's 911 system.

Previously, Atchley said, the text-to-911 service was basically a one-and-done type of technology. Texts were not stored or transferrable outside the county. The upgrade to Rogers County's system offers the ability to transfer text calls seamlessly, including records of the call and all the documentation.

"This will give us more functionality for more people, and not just for the deaf or hard of hearing. If you're in a domestic situation where you need to not talk on the phone or anything like that — and we've taken a few calls like that, you know, people hiding in a closet and not able to call 911," Atchley said.

Atchley said Rogers County also has a separate 911 feature that allows individuals to share videos when phone calls are not possible.

Another instance where texting 911 comes into play is when cellular bandwidth does not support phone calls. Commissioner Dan DeLozier said there are rural areas where phone calls don't work, but texting does. Another example is a person at an OU football game who needs to use texting instead of a phone call.

"You probably ought to call 911 if you can. That's one of the things we do still urge. When you can call 911," Atchley said.

She said the PSAPs serving the regional effort have implemented a uniform policy to guide operations.

"This was a collaborative effort," she said.

She said 911 texting is still a two-way conversation, just like a phone call. While responses can be sent to text without messages and these can be tracked, Atchley said, getting an address or similar information can start the conversation.

Atchley has announced her retirement but has stayed on to assist the county with the transition to a new director. Her position on the State 9-1-1 Management Authority Board is appointed by the President Pro Tempore of the State Senate.

"I just want to say publicly, we cannot thank you enough for what you have done for the center, for Rogers County — just a tremendous amount of work you have put into that to bring us to the level that we are today," Commissioner Burrows said. "Most — including myself when I started getting involved with 911 — had no idea how complicated, technically complicated, a 911 center is. Your knowledge and your experience have just got us heads and shoulders above a lot of centers."

Atchley said that among her final duties, she will be preparing a report on the use of ARPA funds for the updating of the Rogers County 911 Center, to show the center before and now.

Atchley has been involved in creating a collaborative communication and emergency response system throughout Rogers County, regionally and throughout the state.