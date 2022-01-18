🌱 Text 911 in Placer Co + Sutter ER Revamp + Parks & Rec Survey

Good morning, people of Roseville!

First, today's weather:

Skies will be partly cloudy with an expected high of 60 degrees. Overnight lows should reach about 40 degrees. Winds will be light and variable at about 3-4 mph while humidity will be around 75% during the day.

Here are the top stories today in Roseville:

Residents or people visiting Placer County who find themselves in trouble have a new way to call for help thanks to Tex-to-9-1-1. Designed for use by hearing/speech impaired persons or people in situations where speaking may be dangerous, the function routes a distress text message to a nearby 911 dispatch center the same way a call would usually be routed. Get the 411 on this live-saving tool! (Placer County Sheriff’s Office Facebook and subscription: Sacramento Bee) When you think of cutting edge interior design, do you think of health care facilities? Yeah, me neither, but a movement in the industry has designers rethinking the spaces where we go to heal. Learn more about some of the innovative “Healing Grounds” projects happening in our area, including an in-depth look at the concepts used in the newly renovated and expanded Sutter Roseville Emergency Department. (Comstock Magazine) One of the things that makes Roseville a great place to live is our amazing Parks, Recreation and Libraries programs. How do they stay so amazing? By listening and responding to input from us, the citizens of our fair city! Take a few minutes out of your day to give your input in this brief survey. Consider it your civic duty for the day! (Future PRL) With public health experts and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) urging folks to upgrade their face masks to stem the rise in covid infections, you may be finding yourself in a state of mask confusion. Which mask provides the best coverage? How do I avoid fake knockoffs? Where can I find a mask right now? And what about the kids? Get some answers to these questions and more in this article. (Cap Radio News)

Today in Roseville:

The weather is gorgeous so get outside, say “hi” to your neighbors and grab some local goodies at the PlacerGROWN Farmers Market at The Fountains today ! 8:30am-1:00pm

Caring for a family member with mental illness is tough, and often isolating. Get the support and information you need by registering for this free educational series offered by the National Alliance on Mental Illness beginning tonight at the Maidu Community Center . 6:00pm-8:00pm

Come weigh in on the proposed drafts for our future Roseville City Council District Map at the Independent Redistricting Commission ’s public meeting tonight at the Martha Riley Library . This is the fifth in a series of six meetings for public input before the final map is adopted on January 24th . Your voice matters! 6:00pm

Listen Local is back at The Trocadero tonight ! Come take a listen to some great homegrown artists and bands . Tickets are $11 online. 8:00pm

Adventure awaits you on the stage at William Jessup University with two new productions for Spring 2022. Tickets are on sale now for Ice Island: The Wait for Shackleton ($10) and Alexandre Dumas’ The Three Musketeers ($10-$22). Get your tickets now before all the best seats are taken! Feb. 11-13 & Apr. 8-24

From my notebook:

Congratulations to Savannah , the winner of the Roseville Public Library 2021 Winter Reader Challenge ! This determined gal logged over three hours of reading per day to win a $50 Fountains gift card . By the way, it’s not too late to get in on the current Reading Challenge at https://roseville.beanstack.org/reader365! (Facebook)



Our Sacramento Kings got some national notoriety as the subject of a skit on Saturday Night Live last weekend. Fans and the Kings organization responded to the sendup with good humor, self-deprecating comments and some good-natured backtalk . (YouTube)

Enjoy a trip back to yesteryear in this article about the first one-room schoolhouse erected in 1862 in Citrus Heights. The first-hand accounts written by the daughter of the schoolhouse’s builder, Lilian Cross, are vivid, entertaining and educational (scenes from “Little House on the Prairie" immediately came to my mind). The landmark still stands at 6921 Sylvan Road where it is used as a veterans’ community center. (Citrus Heights Sentinel)





