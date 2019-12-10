Read the articles of impeachment against President Trump

House Democrats on Tuesday unveiled two articles of impeachment against President Trump over his dealings with Ukraine, charging him with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

“He endangers the constitution, he endangers our democracy, and he endangers our national security,” House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., said at a morning press conference inside the Capitol. “We do not take this action lightly, but we have taken an oath to defend the Constitution, and unlike President Trump we understand that our duty first and foremost is to protect the Constitution and to protect the interests of the American people.”

Nadler added: “No one, not even the president, is above the law.”

A hearing in the House to debate and vote on the articles will be held later this week.

If the Democrat-led House votes to impeach, a trial in the Republican-controlled Senate, likely in January, would follow.

Read the full articles of impeachment below.





Cover thumbnail photo illustration: Yahoo News; photo: AP