When can you text and drive? What to know about exceptions to the law in Florida

Florida bans texting while driving. But there are exceptions to the law, including when and why you are using electronic devices.

Here’s what to know about when it’s legal to text and drive:

Exceptions to texting and driving in Florida

When it’s legal to text: Florida made texting and driving a primary offense in 2019. That means police officers can stop drivers if they see them texting while driving. But not every circumstance is illegal. There are the exceptions when it’s OK to text behind the wheel. You can text legally if:

▪ You are stopped in traffic (at a light, in gridlock, parked).

▪ Your vehicle’s automatic driving system is engaged (in other words, if the car is driving and not you).

▪ You are using your phone to report an emergency or suspicious activity to authorities.

▪ You are accessing emergency, traffic or weather alerts.

▪ Your communication doesn’t require multiple keystrokes or reading text.

▪ Using GPS navigation.

What happens if you are stopped by police?

Penalties: You can tell your texting story to a police officer, or if cited, to a judge in court. But drivers who are cited for texting and driving can face the following:

▪ In a first offense, the ticket is $30 and a possible three points on your your driver’s license.

▪ If a second offense happens within five years of the first one, the ticket base is $60 and a possible three points on your driver’s license.

▪ In school zones or construction zones, it’s a minimum $60 fine and possibly three points on your license if you have your phone in your hand — even if it’s your first offense.