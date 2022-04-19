Text message trove shows Oath Keepers discussing security details for Trump associates

Top members of the Oath Keepers now facing seditious conspiracy charges chatted for days about providing security for some of the highest-profile figures associated with Donald Trump’s effort to overturn the election, according to a newly released trove of text messages.

Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and top allies like Florida Oath Keeper Kelly Meggs discussed plans to provide security for figures like Roger Stone, Alex Jones, Ali Alexander and Michael Flynn on Jan. 5 and Jan. 6, describing potential partnerships with other groups and security details.

While several members of the group now facing charges notably flanked Stone on Jan. 5 — including Joshua James, who has since pleaded guilty to seditious conspiracy — the extent of the Oath Keepers’ work for other figures has been murky. For example, Alexander indicated in a recent statement that the Oath Keepers never ended up providing security for him because his own Jan. 6 event was canceled amid the chaos on Capitol grounds.

But the group’s conversations reveal an easy relationship among several of the groups and entities now under scrutiny by federal prosecutors and the Jan. 6 select committee. In one exchange, Meggs — identified by his handle “Gator 1” — indicates he attempted to call Enrique Tarrio, the leader of the Proud Boys, after hearing reports he had been arrested on Jan. 4, 2021.

“I just called him no answer,” Meggs told fellow Oath Keepers. “But he will [call if] he's out.”

The messages were posted Monday by Ed Vallejo, one of 11 Oath Keepers facing seditious conspiracy charges for his role in the alleged plot. Vallejo was stationed at a Comfort Inn in Arlington, Va., where prosecutors say he oversaw the group’s cache of weapons and was prepared to drive it to the Capitol if the fighting grew more intense. Vallejo is seeking release from pretrial detention.

Evidence that Meggs had a direct line to Tarrio — whose phone was confiscated by law enforcement and has now been accessed by federal prosecutors — adds new heft to the evidence of coordination among the groups. Prosecutors recently highlighted their interest in a Jan. 5 meeting between Rhodes and Tarrio in a parking garage in Washington D.C., shortly after Tarrio was released following his Jan. 4 arrest.

Prosecutors had previously disclosed messages Meggs sent describing efforts to forge an “alliance” between Oath Keepers, Proud Boys and other groups like the Three Percenters. Meggs is among a handful of Oath Keeper leaders incarcerated while awaiting trial.

In the newly released cache of messages, Oath Keepers discuss the possibility of joining Flynn’s security detail. Rhodes noted that he had previously worked with First Amendment Praetorian, a group linked to Flynn, to protect Flynn, as well as with a group assigned to protect pro-Trump broadcaster Alex Jones, who has described relying on a group of retired police officers for his protection on Jan. 6

“We may also end up assisting the PSD for Alex Jones again. Which was a great feather in our cap,” Rhodes said. “We worked superbly will with both Alex Jones security team (who are awesome guys) and with Praetorian Guard (also awesome veterans — led by SF and SEAL veterans). They LOVE working with us because of our legit ‘quiet professional’ demeanor and skillsets.”

Jones said in January that he considered the Oath Keepers to be “LARPing” and “playing soldier in the backyard.” LARPing is an acronym that stands for Live Action Role Playing.

Asked about the new messages, Jones' attorney Norm Pattis said Jones was willing to speak to federal prosecutors about the events of Jan. 6.

“Mr. Jones engaged in no criminal conduct. Period,” Pattis said. “He’s expressed a willingness to discuss this with federal prosecutors. We await their response.”

Rhodes said Alexander had requested a “two man dedicated [Oath Keeper] PSD,” short for personal security detail. He also described requests from Latinos for Trump, from “a patriot billionaire,” and VA Women for Trump.

“Bottom line, is those of you wanting to do PSD details will get plenty of opportunity,” Rhodes wrote.

Meggs also described a familiarity with Stone that has previously emerged in other court filings. When one Oath Keeper indicated that he wanted to shake Stone’s hand, Meggs said he would help arrange it.

“Been [to] his house a few times,” Meggs noted.

Attorneys for Flynn, Alexander and Stone were not immediately available for comment.

The filing also includes a transcript of a recorded meeting of the Oath Keepers from Nov. 9, 2020, in which Rhodes advises allies to be aware of D.C.’s gun laws and other restrictions during protests.

“Pepper spray is legal. Tasers are legal, and stun guns are legal. And it doesn't hurt to have a lead pipe with a flag on it,” he said. “For example, when I was walking through the streets of Portland, I was quote/unquote unarmed, but I had my helmet in my hand. Guess what that was for? That was to whack someone right across the face if they're going to come at me. So, there are ways around — there's ways of dealing with things that improvise as tools.”