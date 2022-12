The Root

On the day Tracy McCarter’s trial was scheduled to begin, both sides gathered in the courtroom to hear if Judge Diane Kiesel would side with Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and dismiss the murder charges against Tracy. She’d shown little love for Tracy, the constant media attention, or the beleaguered District Attorney, who’d arrived in court for the first time in this case. Judge Kiesel was determined to say her piece today even if it meant dragging the DA down with her. And as the gave