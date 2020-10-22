Text Messages Appear to Show Meeting between Joe Biden and Son’s Business Partner

Joe Biden appears to have met his son Hunter Biden’s business partner in 2017, according to text messages obtained by Fox News.

If it took place, the meeting may contradict the former vice president’s claim that he “never” spoke with “my son about his overseas business dealings.” The text messages came from Tony Bobulinski, the former CEO of SinoHawk Holdings, a joint venture between members of the Biden family and now-defunct Chinese oil company CEFC.

“Mrng plse let me knw if we will do early dinner w your Uncle & dad and where, also for document translation do you want it simple Chinese or traditional?” Bobulinski wrote in a text to Hunter Biden on May 2, 2017.

“Not sure on dinner yet and whatever is the most common for a Chinese legal DOC,” Hunter replied.

“Chinese legal docs can be both, i’ll make it traditional,” Bobulinski answered. Later on, Hunter replied, “Dad not in now until 11- let’s me I and Jim meet at 10 at Beverly Hilton where he’s staying.” “Jim” is James Biden, Hunter’s uncle and the former vice president’s brother.

On the same day, Bobulinski sent a text to James Biden.

“Great to meet u and spend some time together, please thank Joe for his time, was great to talk thx Tony b,” the message states.

The Beverly Hilton referred to by Hunter appears to be the Los Angeles branch of the hotel chain. On May 3, one day after the text conversations, Joe Biden participated in a conversation at the Milken Institute’s “Global Conference,” held in the Beverly Hilton in L.A.

Bobulinski has turned over the texts and other documents to various Senate committees for further investigation. Bobulinski also confirmed the authenticity of an email purporting to show that Joe Biden was offered a 10 percent stake in the CEFC-Biden family partnership.

Hunter Biden had cultivated a relationship with CEFC and its chairman, Ye Jianming. In November 2017 the Justice Department charged Ye’s lieutenant Patrick Ho with corruption and bribery, and Hunter Biden initially agreed to represent Ho in the lawsuit.

Ho was eventually sentenced to prison in the U.S. for attempting to bribe the governments of Chad and Uganda. Ye Jianming disappeared in 2018, and is thought to be held by the Chinese government.

