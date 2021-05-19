Text messages and pictures the focus during third day of Pirates pitcher sexual assault trial

May 19—Dozens of sexually explicit pictures and videos exchanged between Felipe Vazquez and a teen-aged girl formerly from Scottdale were displayed to Westmoreland County jurors Wednesday morning during the third day of the sexual assault and child pornography trial of the suspended Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher.

Westmoreland County Judge Scott Mears cleared the courtroom for the testimony from state police computer forensics expert Matthew Haslett, who, along with Assistant District Attorney Jim Lazar, read a series of graphic text messages and displayed images including some described as showing both Vazquez and the now 17-year-old girl in various stages of undress and performing sex acts.

Prosecutors contend the teen was just 13 when she and Vazquez had sex in his car parked outside her Scottdale home in August 2017. They exchanged sexually explicit pictures and videos when the girl 14 and 15 years old, according to police.

Trial watchers, including family members of the victim and Vazquez, along with reporters were moved to a satellite courtroom where a video stream was shown that focused on the witnesses stand. The images shown to jurors were not broadcast outside of Mears' courtroom.

Vazquez, 29, was charged in September 2019 with statutory sexual assault, indecent assault of someone under 16, corruption of a minor and unlawful contact with a minor. Investigators say the incidents occurred in 2017, when the girl was 13 and 14.

Vazquez is facing an additional 10 counts of child pornography, 11 counts of unlawful contact with a minor and one count of corruption of a minor because police said he and the girl exchanged sexually explicit pictures and text messages.

Haslett testified the images displayed in court on Wednesday were taken from a laptop police recovered from Vazquez's home just before he was arrested in September 2019. The messages were from a string of text conversations between Vazquez and the teen from August 2018, after she had moved to Florida with her parents, and through June 2019.

Haslett will resume his testimony Wednesday afternoon. He is expected to be the prosecution's final witnesses

Mears told jurors it was likely that lawyers will make closing arguments in the case on Thursday morning.

Vazquez has been held at Westmoreland County Prison without bond since his arrest. He also faces similar charges in Florida, based on allegations he had a sexual relationship with the same girl after she moved there in 2018.

Police in Missouri also charged Vazquez last year with pornography offenses after investigators said he and the same girl exchanged sexually explicit messages when the pitcher was playing for the Pirates in St. Louis in 2019. The Florida and Missouri cases are pending.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich at 724-830-6293, rcholodofsky@triblive.com or via Twitter .