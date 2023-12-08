Jonathan Majors Seems to Admit Abuse Against Ex, Tried to Keep Her From Hospital

As the assault trial of “Loki” star Jonathan Majors continued on Friday, the actor’s ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, wrapped up her testimony. According to People, September 2022 text messages between the two were read aloud by an emotional Jabbari. The messages seemed to describe an alleged physical incident, the details of which were already deemed inadmissible by the judge. However, the texts were allowed to be presented after the judge ruled on Friday that cross-examination by the defense “opened the door” for the texts.



Jabbari read messages that described her desire to go to the hospital to seek treatment for a head injury, with Majors trying to discourage her from seeing a doctor.



The messages continued with Majors threatening suicide if Jabbari went to the hospital.

“Last night I considered killing myself versus coming home,” Majors texted Jabbari. “I need love too. Or maybe I’m such a monster and horrible man, I don’t deserve it. And I should just kill myself. In this way, my existence is miserable, I want to die.”

“I will not go to the doctor if you don’t feel safe with me doing so, or don’t trust me to,” she replied. “I promise you I would never mention you but understand your fear.”

When the actor expressed more suicidal thoughts, she responded, “Jonathan, you can’t say this I’m going to have to tell someone.”

As previously reported by The Root, Jabbari testified that the fight started when the couple was in the back of a private car and Majors received a text message from another woman. The situation escalated into an alleged assault by the “Creed III” actor. His lawyers have stated that it was actually Jabbari who assaulted Majors.

While testifying about her injuries, Jabbari said, “I was feeling pain but I was choosing to ignore it. I was filled with adrenaline,” Jabbari said. “The next morning is when [the pain] sunk in. When I woke up, I felt like I had been hit by a bus.”

If Majors is convicted of the charges, which include, “two counts of assault in the third degree, attempted assault in the third degree, aggravated harassment in the second degree, and harassment in the second degree,” he could face up to one year in jail.

