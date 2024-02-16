Text of security agreement between Ukraine and Germany posted

The Office of the President of Ukraine has published the text of the agreement on security cooperation concluded between Ukraine and Germany.

Source: European Pravda

Details: The agreement, published on the President’s Office's website, consists of eight chapters. It contains no mention of security assurances or security commitments, which Ukraine insists on in its dialogue with partners, but instead refers to security cooperation.

"Germany intends to provide unwavering support for Ukraine for as long as it takes in order to help Ukraine defend itself, restore its territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders, secure its free and democratic future," the agreement says.

Germany promises to continue to provide security and military support to Ukraine for the entire duration of the agreement, which is set at ten years.

Germany pledges to continue to support Ukraine on its reform path, and Ukraine pledges to continue reforms, with a particular focus on the areas identified for EU accession and set out in the European Commission's recommendations of 8 November 2023.

Comprehensive reform, according to the agreement, is essential for Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic ambitions as well as for its future security.

In the event of a future armed attack by Russia on Ukraine, consultations within 24 hours are envisaged at the request of either of the parties to the agreement to determine the appropriate next steps.

Germany reaffirms that in such circumstances, it will provide Ukraine with rapid and sustained security assistance, if necessary, modern military equipment in all necessary areas as well as economic assistance, seek EU agreement on imposing economic and other costs on Russia, and consult with Ukraine on its needs in the exercise of its right to self-defence, as enshrined in Article 51 of the UN Charter.

Regarding Ukraine's accession to the EU, "Germany will continue to support Ukraine on its path towards EU membership and to offer practical guidance".

Background:

On 16 February, during a visit to Berlin by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine and Germany signed a bilateral security agreement, extending the G7 declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called the signing of this agreement a historic step.

Support UP or become our patron!