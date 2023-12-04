Can you text while your self-driving car is doing the driving? What Florida law says

We all know that texting and driving in Florida is a no-no.

We’re told to put down the phone and pay attention to the road. That pushing buttons on your phone and reading messages can be a deadly distraction.

And it’s also the law.

But texting while driving is legal in certain circumstances. And one of those exceptions is your self-driving car.

Here’s what to know:

Can you text while your car is driving itself in Florida

You can text away while leaving the driving to your Tesla or other self-driving car. Florida law says that a driver whose car has an “automated driving system engaged” won’t be punished for using the phone behind the wheel ((in other words, if the car is driving and not you).

“So, lucky to any of you Floridians with a Tesla! Being able to text while ‘driving’ with your Tesla in autopilot is one of the very few exceptions to Florida’s ‘no texting while driving’ law,” says the Rossen Law Firm, with offices in Fort Lauderdale.

But safety advocates caution that drivers need to pay attention to the road.

“Texting requires all three types of distraction, making it one of the most dangerous of distracted driving behaviors,” according to information from Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles “However, this is not the only cause of distracted driving. Other common distractions include: tending to kids or passengers in the back seat, eating, watching an event outside of the vehicle, interacting with passengers, unsecured pets, putting on makeup or grooming, adjusting radio or climate controls, checking your GPS app or daydreaming.”

Other exceptions to texting and driving in Florida

When it’s legal to text: Florida made texting and driving a primary offense in 2019. That means police officers can stop drivers if they see them texting while driving. But not every circumstance is illegal. In addition to your self-driving car, there are exceptions when it’s OK to text behind the wheel.

You can text legally if:

▪ You are stopped in traffic (at a light, in gridlock, parked).

▪ You are using your phone to report an emergency or suspicious activity to authorities.

▪ You are accessing emergency, traffic or weather alerts.

▪ Your communication doesn’t require multiple keystrokes or reading text.

▪ Using GPS navigation.