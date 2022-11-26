Textainer Group Holdings (NYSE:TGH) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of $0.25

Textainer Group Holdings Limited's (NYSE:TGH) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.25 per share on 15th of December. This means the annual payment is 3.3% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Textainer Group Holdings' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Prior to this announcement, Textainer Group Holdings' earnings easily covered the dividend, but free cash flows were negative. With the company not bringing in any cash, paying out to shareholders is bound to become difficult at some point.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 2.1%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 15% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $1.48 in 2012 to the most recent total annual payment of $1.00. This works out to be a decline of approximately 3.8% per year over that time. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. We are encouraged to see that Textainer Group Holdings has grown earnings per share at 185% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio gives the company a lot of flexibility, and growing earnings also make it very easy for it to grow the dividend.

In Summary

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. We don't think Textainer Group Holdings is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 3 warning signs for Textainer Group Holdings you should be aware of, and 2 of them can't be ignored. Is Textainer Group Holdings not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

