Texts, emails link Rudy Giuliani, other Trump lawyers to Georgia voting system breach: report

Georgia prosecutors have obtained text messages and emails directly linking members of former President Donald Trump’s legal team to a suspicious 2021 voting system breach in the state’s rural Coffee County, according to a report.

The sprawling investigation into Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia uncovered evidence showing the breach in the small Republican County came from the top down by the former president’s team to get access to sensitive voting software, CNN reported Sunday, citing sources.

The messages implicate former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and his longtime associate Bernie Kerik, a former NYPD Police Commissioner, the network said.

Trump’s supporters wanted access to voting systems after the 2020 election in their effort to produce evidence backing his baseless claims of widespread fraud.

Trump already faces likely charges to be filed this month in Fulton County, Georgia linked to his infamous 2021 telephone call to the Georgia Secretary of State asking him to “find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have because we won the state.”

The breach in the Coffee County voting system first caught the investigators’ attention about a year ago, CNN said.

The messages obtained in their probe show Trump lawyers and other hired operatives sought access to the voting system in the days before Jan. 6, 2021, hoping they could cite evidence to delay certification of President Joe Biden’s victory at the polls.

The House was meeting on Jan. 6, 2021 to certify the election results when a pro-Trump mob violently attacked the U.S. Capitol.

The messages show a local elections official inviting Trump’s team to examine the voting systems in Coffee County, according to CNN.

The invitation was shared with Kerik, who was acting as an investigator for Giuliani, then one of Trump’s attorneys, CNN said.

Giuliani has already been identified as a target in the Fulton County probe.

Kerik served three years in prison for federal tax fraud and other financial crimes and won a full pardon from Trump in 2020.

Robert Costello, an attorney for Giuliani, told CNN his client “had nothing to do with this … crackpot idea.”

_____