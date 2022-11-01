Texts with misinformation sent to Kansas voters

Kansas's top election official warned voters on Monday that text messages from outside the state had given them incorrect information about where to vote, but groups involved in the texting said they weren't trying to confuse or mislead people.

Video Transcript

[MUSIC PLAYING]

Recommended Stories

  • Swatting calls across the U.S. leave students ‘in constant state of fear’

    Fake reports of gun violence — otherwise known as “swatting” is on the rise — NPR recently reported that there have been over 180 false reports of school threats in 28 states between Sept. 13 and Oct. 21 alone.

  • Company says text messages with false voting information sent in error

    A political text message firm said on Monday it mistakenly sent incorrect voting information to residents in five states. Movement Labs, which supports progressive organizations, said it takes “full responsibility” after sending the incorrect texts on behalf of Voto Latino, Black Voters Matter and Voting Futures to people in Illinois, Kansas, New Jersey, North Carolina…

  • Biden arrives in South Florida to campaign for Democrats one week before Election Day

    With more than 3 million votes already cast in Florida’s midterm elections, President Joe Biden touched down Tuesday afternoon in South Florida, where he planned to slam U.S. Sen. Rick Scott over his GOP policy agenda during a last minute trip seeking to give a boost to Florida Democrats on the ballot.

  • Democratic Rep. Mary Peltola faces off against former Republican Gov. Sarah Palin and others in Alaska's at-large congressional district election

    After Democrat Mary Peltola's special election win, The Cook Political Report shifted its forecast of the race from "likely Republican" to "toss-up."

  • Texts to Kansas voters rile Democrats, top election official

    Kansas' top elections official warned voters Monday that text messages from outside the state were giving them incorrect information about where to vote, but groups involved in the texting said they weren't trying to confuse or mislead people. Several Democrats said they began hearing about the texts Sunday or had received them. Each message said it was from a representative of Voting Futures, Voto Latino or Black Voters Matter and provided the address of a voting site, with a picture of a building.

  • Swing-state Wisconsin poll workers being trained to contend with confrontational partisan election observers

    Election officials nationwide are concerned about a flood of conspiracy theorists signing up to work as poll watchers, with some groups that have trafficked in lies about the 2020 election recruiting and training watchers, particularly in swing states.

  • Paul Pelosi faces 'long recovery process' after hammer attack

    In a statement, Nancy Pelosi's office said her husband is making 'steady progress' but released no other specific details.

  • Brazil's New President Gives the Amazon a Fighting Chance

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPEven More Dry Shampoos Found to Have Cancer-Causing AgentChina Markets Rally After Unconfirmed Social Posts on ReopeningEvery election is now a climate election. Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s narrow win over incumbent Jair Bolsonaro to be Brazil’s newest president this

  • DOJ: Risk of Arizona voter intimidation 'significant' with ballot drop box monitoring

    The DOJ described filming or harassing voters as “vigilante ballot security measures,” claiming those behaviors violate the federal Voting Rights Act.

  • Education secretary tests positive for COVID-19

    President Joe Biden's education secretary has tested positive for COVID-19. Miguel Cardona, who has been vaccinated and boosted against the virus, tested positive Tuesday and has mild symptoms, the Education Department said in a statement. Biden and his wife, Jill, hosted a trick-or-treat event at the White House on Monday, but the Education Department said they are not close contacts of Cardona, as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

  • A Designer Turned Her Tumbledown NYC Apartment Into a Minimalist Parisian-Inspired Retreat

    For a property that hadn’t been touched in 40 years, it cleaned up très chic

  • On The Money — Medicare, Social Security take midterm spotlight

    Democrats see Republican plans to pare down Social Security and Medicare as a potential boon to their midterm election hopes. We’ll also look at President Biden’s threat to oil companies and if any relief to supply chains is coming. But first, we’ve got the latest on the criminal tax fraud trial facing the Trump organization. Welcome to…

  • Food supplies at risk as Russia quits grains deal

    STORY: World food supplies could be in peril again. That's after Russia pulled out of a U.N.-brokered deal to export grains through the Black Sea. The move leaves many cargo vessels in limbo, unsure of their next move. Grain prices surged Monday (October 31) as a result. Chicago wheat futures were up over 5%. Moscow suspended participation in the U.N. deal after what it said was a major Ukrainian attack on its naval forces in the area. No ships passed through the agreed corridor on Sunday (October 30). However, the U.N., Ukraine and Turkey - the other three parties to the deal - want to keep cargoes flowing. They’ve agreed a plan to move 16 ships on Monday. Inspection of vessels in Istanbul also continues, but without Russian participation. Speaking Monday, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said he would press ahead: "By helping to establish a joint mechanism in Istanbul, we reduced the food crisis by putting 9.3 million tonnes of Ukrainian grain at the world's disposal. Even if Russia behaves hesitantly because it didn't receive the same benefits, we will continue decisively our efforts to serve humanity."Even so, traders warn that the situation remains very uncertain. That raises fears that global grains prices could again soar, fuelling inflation and threatening supplies to many nations. Earlier this year, global wheat prices hit all-time highs due to the conflict in Ukraine. Corn prices touched a ten-year top. Now other suppliers, such as Australia, may struggle to fill the gap for wheat buyers in Asia. Experts say cargo capacity is all booked up until February. In Europe the big concern will be corn, with this the peak season for Ukrainian supplies of the grain.

  • Biden to use Florida trip to warn of GOP threat to Social Security and Medicare

    President Biden will head to Florida Tuesday with a focus on how a Republican-controlled Congress could threaten Social Security and Medicare benefits for millions of Americans. Exactly one week ahead of the midterm elections, Biden will be joined by Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla.) and Florida state legislators, as well as a Florida man who…

  • Voters in 5 states receive texts with misleading polling locations

    Voters in 5 states receive texts with misleading polling locations

  • People in power 'do not prioritise' climate crisis, says Greta Thunberg

    People in power are "not prioritising" the climate crisis, Greta Thunberg has said ahead of November's Cop27 in Egypt.The 19-year-old activist has said that she will not be attending the climate summit, where governments gather to agree steps to limit global temperature rises, which she labelled a "greenwashing" event.Speaking on This Morning, Ms Thunberg said: "The people in power do not really prioritise the climate crisis and have proven time and time again that their priorities are somewhere else entirely, they would rather stay in power and serve the forces of greed."This Morning, ITV,

  • LGBTQ Task Force: Cisgender Men Should Fight for Reproductive Freedom

    The National LGBTQ Task Force has assembled a diverse group of straight and queer, trans and cis men to make this case.

  • U.S. judge says Penguin Random House book merger cannot go forward

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A planned $2.2 billion merger of Penguin Random House, the world's largest book publisher, and rival Simon & Schuster cannot go forward, a U.S. judge has ruled. Judge Florence Pan of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, said in a brief order on Monday that she found the Justice Department had shown the deal may substantially lessen competition "in the market for the U.S. publishing rights to anticipated top-selling books." Penguin Random House said the decision was "unfortunate," and said it would "immediately request an expedited appeal."

  • Fox News’s Laura Ingraham says GOP should follow Trump’s brand of populism

    Fox News host Laura Ingraham says if the Republican Party remains focused on populist messaging put forth by former President Trump, it is likely to have success in future elections and will be in a strong position to take back the White House in 2024. In an interview with The Hill, Ingraham, who is marking…

  • Man to appear in court charged with attempted murder of Nancy Pelosi husband

    He is charged with attempted murder and assault after an attack on US politician Nancy Pelosi's husband.