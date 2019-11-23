Disturbing texts revealed before suicide: "I'll go die like you want"

Prosecutors in Massachusetts laid out a disturbing case against a young woman accused of via text message. "48 Hours" investigated the case in the episode, Death by Text: The case against Michelle Carter.

Prosecutors and You's defense agreed to set her bail at $5,000 because she had no prior offenses and had returned from South Korea voluntarily to face the charges. In a statement, her attorney emphasized she is an American citizen who grew up in Washington state. He said her parents are preparing to re-locate from South Korea for the trial proceedings.

Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins said in a statement that Urtula's family has "endured an unimaginable amount of pain" and asked the media to respect their privacy.

"We will honor Alexander and his legacy by holding the defendant accountable for her relentless, reckless, abusive and criminal behavior," the statement said. "This process will be long and difficult, but we will be there with the Urtula family each step of the way, remembering the best parts of Alexander."

You posted bail after she was led away handcuffed following the hearing, showing no emotion. She was ordered to surrender her passport and remain in Massachusetts until her November 2020 trial.

Cassandra Gauthier and Mola Lenghi contributed to this report.

