Teyana Taylor Uses Rare Rick Owens Chair as Unlikely Instagram Prop

Teyana Taylor is a well-dressed woman, and when she posted a picture of herself on Instagram on August 1, she was clearly showing off her outfit. Of course she looks fabulous, but we couldn't help but get more excited about the chair she's sitting on.

A little digging revealed that it is a Curial chair by the iconic fashion-turned-furniture designer Rick Owens. Made of alabaster, the piece was designed in 2013, and is one of only eight (plus four “artist's proofs," which generally means versions that the artist keeps). Other versions of the same silhouette do exist, including ones made of black basalt, black plywood, natural plywood, petrified wood, and white marble.

Taylor tagged the Instagram account of Rick Owens's New York City store in the post, so it seems likely that the “We Got Love” singer took a break from a SoHo shopping spree to strike a pose. The store opened its doors in 2016, and serves as a sort of gallery for Owens's creations, though none of the furniture inside is for sale, only the clothes are.

See the video.

Owens started the furniture arm of his brand in 2007, and has become a favorite among celebrities. In fact, in the brand-new September issue of AD, cover star Adam Levine shows off a Rick Owens daybed in his massive closet. Owens's work is generally brutalist-inspired and very minimalistic, and he has described his own interior design style as “something like an Art Deco institutional prison.” He seems to reject the idea of comfort, even calling his work “anti-cozy,” but perhaps that's what makes his sculptural pieces just so perfect for using as an Instagram prop.

Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest