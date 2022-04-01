Tezos Deploys Major ‘Tenderbake’ Upgrade

Nelson Wang
·1 min read

Don't miss CoinDesk's Consensus 2022, the must-attend crypto & blockchain festival experience of the year in Austin, TX this June 9-12.

Proof-of-stake blockchain Tezos has activated a major upgrade, changing its consensus algorithm in the protocol’s ninth upgrade.

  • According to a press release, the upgrade is code-named Ithaca 2 and replaces the current consensus algorithm, known as Emmy, with Tenderbake, which enables lower block times, producing faster transactions and smoother-running applications.

  • In addition to Tenderbake, Ithaca 2 prepares the Tezos blockchain for scalability efforts, such as rollups for WebAssembly and Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatibility, with pre-checking, a validation scheme that increases throughput.

  • The Ithaca 2 upgrade will also reduce the requirement to become a network validator by 25% from 8,000 tez (the Tezos digital token) to 6,000 tez, adding to the network’s decentralization, according to the press release.

  • Smart contract calls on Tezos have increased significantly from 100,000 per month in January 2021 to over 6.2 million in January 2022.

  • The price of Tezos's XTZ currency has risen 4.6% to $3.92 over the last 24 hours, according to CoinDesk data, with other cryptocurrencies gaining modestly over the same time period.

Read more: Fashion Giant Gap Launches Gamified NFTs on Tezos

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Top Cryptocurrencies to Buy for the Long Haul

    Cryptocurrency giants Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) fit the bill. More than just a way to store and transmit value, Ethereum is a global computing platform that can be programmed for user-created software and services called decentralized applications (dApps). Ethereum's industry leadership and extensive ecosystem of projects give it a lasting edge rivals will struggle to replicate.

  • Is Waves the Next Shiba Inu?

    Investors in Shiba Inu benefited from mind-blowing gains last year. The dog-themed cryptocurrency gained almost 90,000,000% at its highs in October 2021, but even after its price slid, it ended 2021 with a gain of about 40,000,000%. There's always a chance Shiba Inu's price will rise again.

  • Bitcoin and ETH Signal Correction, SOL Rally Approaches Hurdles

    Bitcoin price is correcting below $47,000, Ethereum’s ether is struggling below $3,400, and SOL’s rally is about to face a major hurdle.

  • Vitalik Buterin on Ethereum's 'Roads Not Taken'

    Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin published a blog post this week reflecting on the possible directions his creation could have taken. Ethereum today has resulted from previous choices, decisions that were constrained by resources and “brain cycles” and implementations where sometimes it was worth waiting for perfect and other times when good enough sufficed. Ethereum could have been less complex, Buterin writes.

  • Ethereum Founder Vitalik Buterin Praises 'Bitcoin Maximalism' (Maybe)

    The blockchain mastermind also took shots at Ethereum in a richly ambiguous April Fools’ post.

  • Ronin Network: What a $600m hack says about the state of crypto

    The hack of the Ronin Network crypto platform leaves thousands out of pocket and plenty of questions.

  • The chip challenge: Keeping Western semiconductors out of Russian weapons

    When Silicon Valley chipmaker Marvell learned that one of its chips was found in a Russian surveillance drone recovered in 2016, it set out to investigate how that came to be. “We couldn’t trace it any further,” Marvell Technology Group Ltd Chief Operations Officer Chris Koopmans said in a recent interview. The global chip industry is expected to ship 578 billion chips this year, 64% of them “commodity” chips, said TechInsights’ chip economist Dan Hutcheson.

  • Ronin Hack Demonstrates the Dangers of Increasing Centralization in DeFi

    Axie Infinity’s Ronin bridge exploit proves that decentralization is essential for DeFi protocols.

  • Banks are on high alert as White House flags potential Russian cyberattacks

    Banks that have been beefing up their cybersecurity measures for years remain on alert for potential attacks from Russia on the heels of fresh warnings from the Biden administration, security experts told MarketWatch.

  • China's WeChat suspends some accounts linked to NFTs

    The popular messaging app said the move was in line with "relevant national regulations".

  • Attacking rival, Google says Microsoft’s hold on government security is a problem

    Google is taking aim at Microsoft’s dominance in government technology and security.

  • Satellite modems were nexus of devastating cyberattack as Ukraine war started

    A malicious software command that immediately crippled tens of thousands of modems across Europe anchored the cyberattack on a satellite network used by Ukraine’s government and military just as Russia invaded, the satellite owner disclosed Wednesday.

  • Buenos Aires to Create Digital Identity Platform

    The framework is expected to be operational no later than the first quarter of 2023, according to a city official.

  • Why Solana Jumped Again Today

    Cryptocurrency Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) jumped double digits in early trading on Thursday following a big gain on Wednesday. As of 11:45 a.m. ET the value of the cryptocurrency was up 4.1% in the last 24 hours and had traded as much as 6.2% higher. Investors continue to pour into Solana as businesses begin to take it more seriously.

  • Why JD.com, Bilibili, and Pinduoduo Stocks Popped Friday

    Over in China the South China Morning Post reported that the Chinese government had "empowered" its China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) "to find a mechanism to comply with overseas accounting regulations" and that "a new approach is being considered, where China's finance ministry vets the audit data for state secrets and personal information before handing it over" for review by U.S. auditors. JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) is up 4.6% as of 10:30 a.m. ET.

  • Face scanner Clearview AI aims to branch out beyond police

    A controversial facial recognition company that's built a massive photographic dossier of the world's people for use by police, national governments and — most recently — the Ukrainian military is now planning to offer its technology to banks and other private businesses. Clearview AI co-founder and CEO Hoan Ton-That disclosed the plans Friday to The Associated Press in order to clarify a recent federal court filing that suggested the company was up for sale. Instead, he said the New York startup is looking to launch a new business venture to compete with the likes of Amazon and Microsoft in verifying people's identity using facial recognition.

  • Axie Infinity Delays Launch of ‘Origin’ Game Following Massive Hack

    The new “Axie Infinity: Origin” was originally supposed to debut on March 30.

  • Datadog (DDOG) Gains Microsoft Partner Status for Azure Cloud

    Datadog (DDOG) partners with Microsoft, allowing Microsoft Azure customers to leverage its monitoring and security capabilities to accelerate their cloud adoption.

  • Fast internet brings tech jobs to Nairobi's poor neighbourhoods

    Daniel Nzoma's face glows in the light of a computer screen as he reviews computer codes used for driverless cars and crop disease detection, an unusual job in Nairobi's crowded Pipeline neighbourhood. Nzoma's job, which includes "geotagging", needs reliable and fast internet connectivity that used not to be available in Pipeline. But start-up company Poa Internet is aiming to provide fast, cheap internet to low-income Kenyan neighbourhoods, such as Pipeline.

  • Ola Finance Says Attackers Stole $4.7M in 'Re-Entrancy' Exploit

    A post-mortem released Friday showed the funds were lost in a “reentrancy” attack.