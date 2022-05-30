Tezos, generative NFTs take spotlight at Art Basel, Hong Kong

The Tezos blockchain showcased the evolving relationship between art, technology and culture at a three-day interactive exhibition, The Ever-Evolving World of Art, at Art Basel, Hong Kong, which ended Sunday.

Fast facts

The event featured NFT works from 22 international digital artists, with a strong focus on Asian artists producing generative art, including renowned Filipino painter and interdisciplinary artist Bjorn Calleja.

The exhibition also featured artist Qingnan Tan, or “Random Combo,” a Chinese artist and computational physicist applying math, coding, and modeling to traditional art forms to create NFT pieces.

Generative art is a digital art form where the end product is generated randomly through means of autonomous machines, algorithms or artificial intelligence.

“NFTs are definitely a big part of the art world, we look at it as the next frontier of contemporary art,” said Tezos APAC head of digital marketing and communication Jivan Tulsiani.

