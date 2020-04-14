Is TFF Group’s (EPA:TFF) 11% Return On Capital Employed Good News?

Today we'll evaluate TFF Group (EPA:TFF) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for TFF Group:

0.11 = €47m ÷ (€627m - €203m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2019.)

So, TFF Group has an ROCE of 11%.

Is TFF Group's ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. Using our data, TFF Group's ROCE appears to be around the 13% average of the Packaging industry. Separate from TFF Group's performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms looks satisfactory, and it may be worth researching in more depth.

You can see in the image below how TFF Group's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

TFF Group's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

TFF Group has total assets of €627m and current liabilities of €203m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 32% of its total assets. TFF Group has a middling amount of current liabilities, increasing its ROCE somewhat.

What We Can Learn From TFF Group's ROCE

TFF Group's ROCE does look good, but the level of current liabilities also contribute to that. There might be better investments than TFF Group out there, but you will have to work hard to find them . These promising businesses with rapidly growing earnings might be right up your alley.

