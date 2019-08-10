Is TFI International Inc.'s (TSE:TFII) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time?

Today we'll look at TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) and reflect on its potential as an investment. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for TFI International:

0.12 = CA$455m ÷ (CA$4.6b - CA$662m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

So, TFI International has an ROCE of 12%.

Is TFI International's ROCE Good?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. Using our data, TFI International's ROCE appears to be around the 11% average of the Transportation industry. Regardless of where TFI International sits next to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears satisfactory, and this company could be worth a closer look.

You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how TFI International's past growth compares to other companies.

TSX:TFII Past Revenue and Net Income, August 10th 2019 More

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle.

Do TFI International's Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

TFI International has total assets of CA$4.6b and current liabilities of CA$662m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 14% of its total assets. Low current liabilities are not boosting the ROCE too much.

The Bottom Line On TFI International's ROCE

This is good to see, and with a sound ROCE, TFI International could be worth a closer look.

I will like TFI International better if I see some big insider buys.