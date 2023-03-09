TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript February 28, 2023

Michael Weiss: Great. Thanks, Jenna, and good morning, everyone and thanks for joining us on today's call. The fourth quarter of 2022 was a milestone movement for TG as we received FDA approval of BRIUMVI to treat adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis, also referred to as RMS, which includes clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing remitting disease, an active secondary progressive disease. BRIUMVI is now the first and only anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody approved for RMS that can be administered in a one hour fusion twice a year following the starting dose. This approval was based primarily on the results of the ULTIMATE I & II Phase 3 trials, which demonstrated superiority of BRIUMVI over teriflunomide and significantly reducing the annualized relapse rate, which was the primary endpoint of the studies, as well as the number of T1 Gd-enhancing lesions and the number of new or enlarging T2 lesions.

Two important secondary endpoints, results from the ULTIMATE I & II trials were also published last year in The New England Journal of Medicine, marking another major accomplishment for 2022. I want to take the time to thank the patients, their families, and the healthcare providers who participated in our trials and helped us get to this point. I also want to thank the entire TG team for their hardworking dedication to making BRIUMVI available to patients. Our Chief Commercialization Officer, Adam Waldman will join us shortly to talk about the early launch phase. But I also wanted to touch briefly on our BRIUMVI launch. As you can imagine, our team is working hard to introduce BRIUMVI to the MS community. Key to that effort is educating healthcare providers on the data as well as the other attributes of BRIUMVI.

The team has received positive feedback thus far and is excited to continue to work with the MS community to make BRIUMVI available as broadly as possible to RMS patients. As we have discussed in the past, it is estimated that nearly 1 million Americans are living with MS and roughly 75,000 to 80,000 are seeking a new treatment each year. Our internal research suggests that about half of these patients seeking new treatment are currently being prescribed an anti-CD20 therapy. We are excited that BRIUMVI is now available to these patients as the only anti-CD20 therapy for RMS that is administered as at a one hour infusion twice a year following the starting dose. We do believe that BRIUMVI can provide an overall enhanced infusion experience for those new to anti-CD20 therapy and also for those currently on the other infused anti-CD20 therapy where infusion times for some patients can be prolonged.

Last week, I was fortunate enough to attend the ACTRIMS Conference in San Diego and had the opportunity to interact with many leading MS healthcare providers at the meeting. It was nice to hear firsthand the enthusiasm many of them had for BRIUMVI entering the market, the overall product profile and differentiation on the product label. It was also gratifying to hear that patients are already asking for BRIUMVI my name. I also have been very impressed with our team's ability to interact with the MS community on all levels, and I know that they'll continue to work hard to engage with healthcare providers and other stakeholders during the course of this year with the goal of ensuring that all patients who want BRIUMVI, will have access to BRIUMVI.

We continue to be excited by the BRIUMVI profile that we believe brings the power of the anti-CD20 class to patients in a convenient one hour fusion administered twice per year following starting dose at the lowest price of any branded MS treatment. We believe this profile should provide significant benefits across the entire MS community, including to patients, healthcare providers, medical centers and payers. With that, let me turn the call over to Adam Waldman, our Chief Commercialization Officer to share some thoughts on our early days of launch and commercialization in RMS. Adam?

Adam Waldman: Yes. Thank you, Mike, and good morning, everybody. I'm very happy to be able to share a brief update on the launch of BRIUMVI. We're approximately four weeks post-drug availability, so it's still quite early, but I'm excited to share some initial insights and color around our progress and the reaction we've been seeing at BRIUMVI in the MS community. Excuse me. Since approval, our teams have been laser focused on executing our strategic launch objectives of building awareness, driving utilization at our targeted accounts, and minimizing access barriers to BRIUMVI. We are striving for flawless execution on each of these areas, which we believe will set the foundation for long-term success for BRIUMVI. We are so far highly encouraged by the initial feedback and enthusiasm we've received from a wide variety of stakeholders across the MS community and are confident in the potential of BRIUMVI to make a meaningful difference for patients with RMS.

Raise awareness of BRIUMVI's profile, we are investing in a mix of both in-person and virtual promotional resources to support our experience field team, while also leveraging peer-to-peer programs, digital marketing, social media, and presence at medical conferences and patient programs to ensure optimal coverage and appropriate education. In the weeks following our approval, we successfully executed multiple national webcasts with attendance that exceeded all of our internal expectations. We also have already trained several of the top MS specialists across the country to speak on our behalf and have executed many highly targeted peer-to-peer programs with key healthcare providers in major MS centers since gaining approval. We are making good early progress and increasing awareness of BRIUMVI throughout the MS community and will continue to increase our efforts here throughout the year.

Our sales teams are working on driving adoption and utilization at our high potential targeted accounts. Our teams have been very effective so far, engaging with our customers to provide education. Their deep networks have allowed them to quickly engage with our initial targeted accounts since approval. Healthcare providers seem eager to meet with us and learn more about the BRIUMVI profile. In general, the overall feedback on the product label for BRIUMVI has been positive with customers consistently pointing to the perceived advantages of the one-hour infusion, the 24-week dosing schedule, the option of using oral pre-meds and limited post infusion monitoring in patients not experiencing infusion related reactions with the first two infusions.

We also held an advisory board last week at the ACTRIMS Conference with some of the top MS specialists in the country to get their early feedback on the launch. They emphasized that BRIUMVI was a highly effective option with overall safety profile that is in line with expectations for a CD20 agent and also felt the tolerability profile, the faster infusion, the lack of breast cancer risk in the label, and the lower pricing strategy was differentiated and potentially meaningful for patients. They also were very complimentary of the early interactions they've had with our field-based teams. Based on all the feedback we've received so far, we continue to believe there's significant interest in utilizing BRIUMVI for patients with RMS and many physicians have  that we've engaged, have expressed their excitement to start using the product.

We have already seen a flow of patient enrollments at our hub, and in fact, the first patient was infused in Columbus, Ohio on February 1, just four business days after the drug was made  just four business days after the drug was made commercially available. There's actually a really nice article about this patient and BRIUMVI in USA today. The early experience reported by the infusion centers has also been very positive so far, which is also highly encouraging. Our teams are highly focused on working to minimize access barriers and achieve optimal patient access to BRIUMVI. I believe our teams are doing a fantastic job navigating the expected early logistical challenges around obtaining P&T committee approvals, working with accounts on miscellaneous J codes and obtaining coverage for BRIUMVI.

We have built an outstanding patient support program staffed by skilled, dedicated account specific case managers with deep experience in access and reimbursement, offering patients high-touch support throughout the reimbursement process. As part of this comprehensive program, we provide robust financial assistance program for eligible patients including copay assistance, quick start and coverage interruption programs, and we're appropriate a program that will provide BRIUMVI at no cost to eligible patients who may have challenging  who may have challenges accessing BRIUMVI. Today, this team has been very successful working with centers and patients to help BRIUMVI while we continue to work on gaining coverage. Most importantly, we have already secured early payer coverage at several national and regional plans.

In fact, we are ahead of our internal goals and very much on track to meet our goal to have coverage for the majority of covered lives in the U.S. by the first half of the year. I'm very happy to share that we now have coverage policies in place for approximately 35% of covered lives across the U.S. We are extremely pleased by these early coverage decisions and we believe it validates our pricing strategy and reflects BRIUMVI's strong clinical profile and value proposition, and of course, the hard work of our payer and national account teams. It is still very early, but I'm proud of the progress our commercial teams have made across the launch objectives today. We are seeing very positive signs so far that reinforce our confidence about the road ahead.

We look forward to working with providers, patients, payers, and advocates to continue to broaden access to BRIUMVI for patients with relapsing forms of MS. And given that we're only a few weeks into the launch and we'll not go into a lot more detail at this point, but I'm very pleased with where we are to date and look forward to sharing more progress in the next quarterly call. Sean?

Sean Power: Thank you, Adam, and thanks everyone for joining us. Earlier this morning, we reported our detailed financial results, which can be viewed on the Investors & Media section of our website. For today's call, I'll begin with our fourth quarter burn, which we are pleased to report came in at approximately $25 million for the quarter, well below our previously guided range. In terms of what that means for our cash position, we ended 2022 with approximately $220 million in cash, cash equivalents and investment securities. With that total, including $45 million of available capacity under our Hercules facility, which became contractually accessible to us upon the approval of BRIUMVI. Our GAAP net loss for the fourth quarter of 2022 was approximately $53 million or $0.39 per share, which was down sharply from the comparable quarter in 2021, where we saw a net loss of approximately $93 million or $0.70 per share.

With the decrease driven by our disciplined and focused approach to spending ahead of the BRIUMVI approval last December. Our $53 million net loss in the fourth quarter of 2022 was an increase of $17 million quarter-over-quarter from Q3 of 2022, where we saw a GAAP net loss of approximately $36 million, which was primarily the result of a one-time milestone payment triggered by the FDA approval of BRIUMVI, which was expensed in Q4 of 2022. Our GAAP net loss for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $198 million or a $1.46 per share compared to a GAAP net loss for the year ended December 31, 2021 of $348 million or $2.63 per share. The year-over-year decrease in net loss of approximately $150 million, as discussed earlier, is the result of our streamlined and focused efforts in 2022.

In terms of what we expect in the quarters ahead, during 2023, we expect our operating expenses, the exclusive of BRIUMVI inventory build will average approximately $40 million to $50 million per quarter. And when coupled with relatively modest assumptions on incoming revenue from the launch of BRIUMVI, we feel we are well positioned from a capital standpoint into mid-2024. With that, I will now turn the call back over to the conference operator to begin the Q&A.

