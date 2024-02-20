TGC Commissioners to consider McNease Convention Center for jury selection in capital murder trials

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The Tom Green County Commissioners Court will decide whether to make special arrangements for several capital murder trials scheduled this year in San Angelo.

During their meeting on Tuesday morning, February 20, 2024, commissioners will consider a rental fee for McNease Convention Center for the purpose of special jury selection. The convention center is being considered because capital murder trials require large jury pools.

Suspect in Jacob Hernandez murder faces the death penalty

The first trial, for several defendants charged with capital murder in a case from 2021 is set to start on March 6th. David Alexander Rodriguez is charged in the shooting death of Jacob Hernandez in May of 2021. Rodriguez faces the death penalty if convicted.

