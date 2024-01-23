TGCSO catches Harris County robbery suspect after vehicle, foot pursuit

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office caught a Houston man wanted for robbery after chasing the suspect both in vehicles and on foot.

The chase began on Jan. 22, 2024, at approximately 6:49 p.m. when a TGCSO patrol deputy at the end of his shift witnessed a vehicle almost collide in an intersection while driving to his residence. The near-miss happened at the intersection of West Beauregard Avenue and South Tyler Street and occurred as a result of a driver unsafely going through the crossroad.

The deputy attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle evaded the officer. After a short pursuit through the surrounding neighborhood, the vehicle came to a stop near the intersection of Colorado Avenue and South Fillmore Street. The driver, later identified as 19-year-old Isiah Aguilera of Houston, exited the vehicle and evaded on foot. Two female passengers also exited the vehicle and began leaving the area while Aguilera was pursued.

Though Aguilera was able to jump several fences and temporarily hide from the Sheriff’s Office, a perimeter was set up. He would be found taken into the custody of the San Angelo Police Department following another attempt at evading on foot.

Deputies later located both females who exited the vehicle at a residence nearby, where they were identified and interviewed.

Aguilera had an active warrant out of Harris County for robbery, as well as a caution flag for a history of evading law enforcement. Aguilera was booked into the Tom Green County Jail for the following charges:

Evading Arrest Detention with Vehicle

Evading Arrest Detention

the Harris County Robbery warrant

