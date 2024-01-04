TGI Fridays abruptly closes dozens of locations, including two in North Jersey

TGI Fridays abruptly closed dozens of locations across the country this week, including restaurants in Hackensack and Wayne.

The nearly 60-year-old chain said in a release that it shuttered 36 “underperforming locations” as part of a larger “long-term growth strategy” to revitalize the brand.

A sign on the door of the Hackensack restaurant in Continental Plaza said Fridays made the “difficult decision” to close its doors effective Tuesday and advised customers of the longtime location to visit nearby TGI Fridays in West Nyack, West Orange or Linden.

TGI Fridays in Hackensack.

“We are extremely grateful to our loyal guests and our team members at our Hackensack restaurant,” the sign said.

The Wayne location, in Wayne Town Center, was also shuttered this week, one of seven of the chain’s restaurants to close in the state.

In recent years the fast-casual chain, known for its happy hour specials, appetizers and frozen drinks, has looked to reinvent itself with new menu and bar items.

A sign on the door of TGI Fridays in Hackensack.

The company said about 80% of the employees affected were offered opportunities to transfer to other locations. Another eight previously corporate-owned restaurants in the Northeast were sold to former CEO Ray Blanchette, who left the company in May.

“Our top priority has always been delivering a superior experience for each and every TGI Fridays guest, and we’ve identified opportunities to optimize and streamline our operations to ensure we are best positioned to meet – and exceed – on that brand promise,” said Ray Risley, the company’s U.S. president and chief operating officer, in the release.

“By strengthening our franchise model and closing underperforming stores, we are creating an unprecedented opportunity for Fridays to drive forward its vision for the future,” he said.

