TGI Fridays closes abruptly in this Burlington County town

EVESHAM – TGI Fridays, a staple of the community here for decades, has closed.

With this closure, there are only three TGI Fridays in South Jersey now, including locations in Burlington Township, Cherry Hill and Washington Township.

Located at 970 Route 73 in the Greentree Square shopping center near the AMC Marlton 8 theater, TGI Fridays was once a popular dining spot, particularly with the movie-going crowds.

The Marlton location is one of 36 “underperforming locations in select markets across the U.S.” on the closure list, the company said in a news release. Seven of the closures are in New Jersey but the Marlton restaurant is the only South Jersey location impacted.

As part of the store closures, TGI Fridays is offering more than 1,000 transfer opportunities, which represents over 80% of total impacted employees, it said in the news statement.

A previous TGI Fridays location in Mount Laurel on Centerton Road closed in 2021 and a Tommy’s Tavern + Tap has since opened in its place.

Fridays sold eight corporate-owned restaurants to its former CEO

TGI Fridays also announced the sale of eight previously corporate-owned restaurants in the Northeast to former CEO Ray Blanchette. It said Blanchette will lead the locations into a “new phase of revitalization.”

“As we continue along our path of transformation to revitalize the Fridays brand and implement a long-term growth strategy, we see a bright future for TGI Fridays," said Weldon Spangler, CEO of TGI Fridays. “We are at the helm of a pivotal moment that will allow us to explore boundless advancement, expansion, and innovation to keep delivering "That Fridays Feeling™" that our fans know and love.”

Other South Jersey restaurants have closed recently

The Fridays' closure adds to the growing list of restaurant closures in the area over the last few weeks.

Hash House a Go Go closed at the Moorestown Mall, as well as Jose Tejas, which opened last year in Mount Laurel. Jose Tejas posted on its website about the closure.

“After great consideration, we have made the difficult decision to close our Mt. Laurel, NJ location effective January 2, 2024,” it wrote. “We want to thank all of our wonderful guests and team members for supporting us over this past year. We have enjoyed the opportunity to serve the community and hope to see you again in our Woodbridge, NJ or Christiana, DE locations.”

