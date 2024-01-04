TGI Fridays is closing 36 stores and selling 8. Here's impact on Florida

TGI Fridays is selling several restaurants in the Northeast and closing 36 around the United States.

Two Florida locations are among the 36 being closed, the restaurant chain said in a statement.

Also known as Fridays, the restaurant said it "is known for being the first happy hour place for singles to mingle. The original bar opened in 1965 in Manhattan, New York."

It serves what it describes as classic and innovative American food.

Which TGI Fridays restaurants in Florida will close?

TGI Fridays is closing its restaurants in Ormond Beach and Royal Palm Beach.

Both have already been removed from TGI Fridays' list of Florida locations.

Why is TGI Fridays closing 36 restaurants?

"As part of the brand's ongoing growth strategy, TGI Fridays will also close 36 underperforming locations in select markets across the U.S.," according to an announcement from PR Newswire.

"Our top priority has always been delivering a superior experience for each and every TGI Fridays guest, and we've identified opportunities to optimize and streamline our operations to ensure we are best positioned to meet — and exceed — on that brand promise," said Ray Risley, TGI Friday's U.S. president and chief operating officer, in a news release.

"By strengthening our franchise model and closing underperforming stores, we are creating an unprecedented opportunity for Fridays to drive forward its vision for the future."

As part of the store closures, TGI Fridays said it is offering more than 1,000 transfer opportunities, which represents over 80% of total impacted employees.

Where can you find a TGI Fridays in Florida?

According to the company's website, there remain 21 TGI Fridays restaurants in Florida.

They are located in:

Coral Springs

Fort Walton Beach

Gainesville

Hollywood

Kissimmee (2 restaurants)

Pembroke Pines

Plantation

Melbourne

Miami

Miami Beach

North Miami Beach

Orange Park

Orlando (6 restaurants)

Tampa (2 restaurants)

Where are other TGI Fridays closing?

Other states slated for store closures include: California, Colorado, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, New York Pennsylvania, Texas and Virginia.

What restaurants in the Northeast were sold and who bought them?

TGI Fridays sold six restaurants in Massachusetts and another two in New Hampshire.

The previously corporate-owned restaurants were sold to TGI Fridays' former CEO, Ray Blanchette.

"With a history of deep involvement and unwavering confidence in the Fridays brand, Mr. Blanchette brings an unmatched understanding of the TGI Fridays business and the restaurant's commitment to delivering excellence for guests.

"Following the finalization of the sale, Blanchette will lead the locations into a new phase of revitalization," PR Newswire reported.

TGI Fridays sees bright future ahead

"As we continue along our path of transformation to revitalize the Fridays brand and implement a long-term growth strategy, we see a bright future for TGI Fridays," said Weldon Spangler, CEO of TGI Fridays.

"We are at the helm of a pivotal moment that will allow us to explore boundless advancement, expansion, and innovation to keep delivering 'That Fridays Feeling' that our fans know and love."

What does TGIF stand for?

TGI Fridays stands for Thank God it’s Friday!

"We bring the exciting feeling of Fridays to our guests every day," the restaurant said on its website.

Does TGI Fridays have a rewards program?

Yes, joining the Fridays Rewards Program is free. Sign up online or via the TGI Fridays app on the App Store or Google Play.

Reward members get a free appetizer when they join. Members also can get a free chips and salsa once a day when dining in at participating locations. Member earn points for free appetizers, whiskey-glazed burgers, and more.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: TGI Fridays closed, sold. Florida lost 2 restaurants, locations