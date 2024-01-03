TGI Fridays in Fresno one of 36 in restaurant chain closing nationwide. Here’s why

The Fresno TGI Fridays closed abruptly Tuesday, leaving fans of the 45-year-old restaurant swapping memories of time spent there.

It was one of 36 to close nationwide, according to the company, and the only one in California.

All were closed because they were “underperforming,” a representative of the company said via email.

That’s the restaurant speak for simply not bringing in enough money.

The restaurant at Herndon Avenue and First Street has been in business for 45 years.

The closures included six in Massachusetts, according to CBS news, but TGI Fridays did not share a list of all the shuttered locations.

Restaurants of all kinds are facing several challenges, including skyrocketing food inflation, the rising minimum wage in California and other expenses, including rent, power bills and more.

At least 30 restaurants closed in Fresno and Clovis in 2023.

Fridays is offering the chance for 1,000 employees to transfer to other positions in the company, which could provide 80% of employees with jobs, according to a news release.

However, the closest Fridays locations to Fresno are in the Bay Area and the Los Angeles area. The Fresno restaurant employed 40 workers.

The company also announced Wednesday that it was selling eight locations to its former CEO, Ray Blanchette. He left the position in May.

Although the Fresno restaurant was corporate owned, many locations are franchises.

“By strengthening our franchise model and closing underperforming stores, we are creating an unprecedented opportunity for Fridays to drive forward its vision for the future,” said Ray Risley, U.S. President and Chief Operating Officer in a news release.

Missing the Fresno Fridays

News of the closure was met with sadness and the sharing of memories on social media.

More than 350 comments were left on The Fresno Bee’s Facebook page about the closure.

“I was a waitress there in the 80’s. I worked my way through college on those tips. It was THE place to be on a Friday night. An hour wait just to get in,” said Jill Hanson.

Many customers in the comments said they thought the restaurant had declined in recent years.

Said Divonna Swan: “It used to be a great place. Sadly, the food quality and service was not good after Covid and I haven’t been there since. I’m sorry to see it go.”

This Fresno Bee file photo shows TGI Fridays as it looked in 1994. The restaurant is 45 years old.

