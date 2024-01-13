TGI Friday's partners with developer to be part of 'Cooking Fever' mobile game

Jan. 12—Popular restaurant chain TGI Fridays has teamed with game developer Nordcurrent and launched a virtual game that has already been download more than 400 million times.

"Cooking Fever" requires players to run a virtual restaurant and make sure their patrons are happy and fed. The mobile game now has TGI Friday's branding on more than 100 elements, including menus, kitchenware and more.

"Prepare delicious deserts and tasty fast food, run an Oyster Bar and an Oriental Restaurant, practice your skills in a variety of settings and cooking techniques," states Nordcurrent's online description of the mobile game. "Use more than a hundred ingredients to cook several hundred tasty dishes. Try all the possible kitchen appliances, from coffee makers and rice cookers to pizza ovens and popcorn makers."

"We value the opportunity to introduce a beloved restaurant brand, present in more than 60 countries, to gaming enthusiasts, and strengthen TGI Friday's brand awareness," said Victoria Trofimova, CEO of Nordcurrent. "Also, the collaboration is going to reinforce Cooking Fever's position as a leading game in the simulation game industry, setting new standards for culinary-themed gaming experiences."

Mobile gaming is very popular, growing 5 to 10 percent each year. Real-world brands are attracted to partnerships with mobile games for this reason.

A recent news release from TGI Friday's says there will be "cross-promotions both for players of Cooking Fever and visitors of TGI Fridays" coming, too.

See more about "Cooking Fever" at nordcurrent.com/games/cooking-fever.