What Is TH Plantations Berhad's (KLSE:THPLANT) Share Price Doing?

TH Plantations Berhad (KLSE:THPLANT), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the KLSE over the last few months. Less-covered, small caps tend to present more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s take a look at TH Plantations Berhad’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is TH Plantations Berhad Worth?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that TH Plantations Berhad’s ratio of 10.75x is trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 11.25x, which means if you buy TH Plantations Berhad today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe TH Plantations Berhad should be trading in this range, then there isn’t much room for the share price to grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. Furthermore, it seems like TH Plantations Berhad’s share price is quite stable, which means there may be less chances to buy low in the future now that it’s priced similarly to industry peers. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What does the future of TH Plantations Berhad look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a relatively muted profit growth of 6.6% expected over the next couple of years, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for TH Plantations Berhad, at least in the short term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? THPLANT’s future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at THPLANT? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on THPLANT, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive growth outlook may mean it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. For example, we've found that TH Plantations Berhad has 4 warning signs (2 shouldn't be ignored!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

