TH South teacher no longer with district, investigation underway

Nov. 16—A teacher at Terre Haute South Vigo High School is no longer with the Vigo County School Corp. and is under investigation after allegations were made regarding inappropriate text messages to students.

The teacher is Keith Denham, the school district confirmed Thursday. He taught agriculture at South.

"The Vigo County School Corp. was notified of a police report that was filed involving a VCSC staff member," said Katie Shane, the district's chief communications officer. "The VCSC conducted an internal investigation into the allegations, to which the individual no longer works for the corporation. We are working with the Terre Haute Police Department as officers continue their investigation."

Superintendent Chris Himsel stated, "Our team worked quickly as soon as we were alerted to the police report. The allegations are serious and will not be tolerated within our school corporation."

According to Sgt. Justin Sears, THPD public information officer, "It is the practice of the Terre Haute Police Department to not release any information regarding possible future investigations or ongoing investigations."

The Tribune-Star is attempting to reach Denham.