TH woman pleads not guilty in 2020 homicide

Aug. 4—Candace Jones of Terre Haute pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges Wednesday in Vigo Superior Court Division 3 in connection to the August 2020 beating death of Dwayne French.

Jones requested a public defender from Judge Sarah Mullican and will next appear in court at 10 a.m. Monday.

Terre Haute police arrested Jones, 23, on Tuesday. She remains in the Vigo County Jail without bond and faces charges of murder, battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery and two counts of robbery, according to jail records.

Detective Kenneth Murphy submitted the probable cause affidavit for Jones' case, stating that on Oct. 26, 2021, he and another officer interviewed Amber Nunley, who told them she had spent time in the Martin County Jail, where she befriended Jones. Nunley told the detectives that Jones told her that French's stepson told her he had a "job" and they would get $2,000 for it.

Jones told Nunley, Murphy's affidavit continued, that she knew French because they both attended morning Alcoholics Anonymous meetings in Terre Haute. Nunley said Jones told her that she, the stepson, and her boyfriend encountered French and she was the first to hit him with a baseball bat. She was concerned that her blow did not knock him out because French knew who she was, but the stepson allegedly took the bat and repeatedly beat him "with such brutality," even after French was unconscious.

According to the court document, the three were upset because French's wallet only contained $1,500 and they expected it to contain more.

Later in the affidavit, French's stepson was named, but he has not been charged or arrested. Neither has Jones' boyfriend.

On Aug. 21, 2020, the day of the assault, French told police that he had been attacked and that his wallet had been taken, but then lost consciousness. He was transported to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis because of the severity of his injuries. He died Sept. 2, 2020.

David Kronke can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at david.kronke@tribstar.com.