Thaddeus Wilson, suspect in June murder of Joseph Roberts, arrested in Illinois

HOLLAND — The suspect in a June murder in Holland was arrested in Illinois Monday. The Holland Police Department announced Monday, Aug. 29, that Thaddeus Cortrez Wilson, 39, has been arrested for the homicide of Joseph Roberts.

The United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force assisted in locating Wilson and uncovered information that he may be located in Williamson County, Illinois. The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office located him Monday and he was taken into custody without incident.

Thaddeus Cortrez Wilson, 39, of Holland has been identified as the suspect in the homicide death of Joseph Roberts. He was arrested in Illinois Monday, Aug. 29.

Wilson is being held in Illinois without bond and will have an extradition hearing in the near future.

A warrant for Wilson’s arrest was issued July 6. He is charged with open murder, felony firearm, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and felon in possession of a firearm.

Wilson’s previous criminal history in Michigan includes drug-dealing charges he pleaded guilty to in Ottawa County in 2004, numerous misdemeanor convictions and, most recently, a 2019 incident for which Wilson was charged with home invasion and felony assault but ultimately pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of attempted larceny.

Just after midnight June 19, Joseph Roberts, 36, was fatally shot multiple times at an apartment complex off Lincoln Avenue in Holland. Authorities say there was a verbal altercation between the suspect, Wilson, and Roberts leading up to the shooting.

Court documents revealed that Wilson was angry over a missing coat that contained $19,000 in cash. The coat was later found in Wilson’s apartment.

Roberts’ wife, Holland Public Schools Board of Education member Bree Austin-Roberts, said the family moved to Holland from Chicago to avoid gun violence.

