Thai actor Beam Papangkorn Lerkchaleampote, of 'Water Boyy' and 'The Stranded,' dies at 25

Thai actor Beam Papangkorn Lerkchaleampote was found dead at home on March 23 at the age of 25. Lerkchaleampote was found sleeping in his bed in a condominium building in Bangkok by his mother.



Lerkchaleampote’s mother attempted to wake him before discovering that he was not breathing. The actor was rushed to a hospital, where attempts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful.



While officials have confirmed his death, the cause is still being investigated.



His first major role was as a lead character, Muek, a handsome swimmer in the romantic comedy “Water Boyy.” The actor went on to appear in a multitude of Netflix television series in Thailand such as “Nong Mai Rai Borisut,” “Rueng Lap Lang,” “Mister Merman,” “Sleepless Society: Bedtime Wishes,” “Bang Rachan,” “Blue Wave and, most notably, the 2019 Netflix series “The Stranded.” In “The Stranded” Lerkchaleampote plays main lead Kraam, a student of an elite school who gets stranded on a remote island with his classmates after a tsunami.



Lerkchaleampote’s “Water Boyy” co-star Anupart Luangsodsai took to Instagram to express his condolences, writing, "I didn't think it was real, my friend. At least you and I were in some part of each other's lives. I'm glad to be your friend, work with you and travel with you. I want to work with you again, but there won't be another chance. Don't worry anymore, my friend. Rest in peace."

