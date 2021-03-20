Thai army denies supplying rice to Myanmar forces

FILE PHOTO: Protesters run during a crackdown of an anti-coup protests at Hlaing Township in Yangon, Myanmar
·2 min read

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand’s army has denied supplying rice to units of Myanmar’s armed forces and said on Saturday any food being sent over the border was part of normal trade.

Myanmar's military is facing international condemnation over a Feb. 1 coup and bloody crackdowns on protests against military rule in which nearly 250 people have been killed.

Thailand has voiced concern over the bloodshed.

Direct Thai assistance to the Myanmar military would likely draw criticism from supporters of the ousted government that was led by Aung San Suu Kyi. The Nobel peace laureate has been detained in Myanmar since the coup.

Thai media reported that the Thai army had supplied 700 sacks of rice to Myanmar army units on Myanmar's eastern border, citing an unidentified security official as saying it was on the orders of the Thai government.

"The Thai army is not supplying the Myanmar army and there has been no contact from the Myanmar army requesting help or demanding any assistance from us because they have their own honour,” Major General Amnat Srimak, commander of the Naresuan Force, said in a statement.

"If there is anything, I think there is regular commerce at normal border crossings," Amnat said. "We are not blocking this if the conduct is not against the law and follows customs procedures.”

A Thai government spokesman did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Myanmar’s army did not answer calls seeking comment.

Thai media said the Myanmar army units being supplied near the border had been cut off by forces of the Karen National Union (KNU), an ethnic minority insurgent group that agreed to a ceasefire with the Myanmar government in 2012.

A KNU spokesman did not respond to a request for comment. The KNU has thrown its support behind Myanmar's democracy movement and condemned the military's coup and crackdown.

The Myanmar junta has defended its coup saying a Nov. 8 election won by Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy was fraudulent and its claims were ignored by the electoral commission. It has promised a new election but has not set a date.

Thai media showed pictures of what appeared to be bags of rice being loaded into trucks at the border. Pictures seen by Reuters showed men, some in camouflage uniform, crossing into Thailand and having their temperatures checked.

Border trade between Thailand and Myanmar has been severely restricted since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. Residents told a Reuters reporter the crossing shown in the pictures was not a normal trade route.

(Reporting by Reuters staff; Editing by David Holmes)

Recommended Stories

  • Striking Myanmar rail workers move out as protests continue

    Residents of Myanmar’s second-biggest city helped striking railway workers move out of their state-supplied housing Saturday after the authorities said they would have to leave if they kept supporting the protest movement against last month’s military coup. Mandalay residents carried the workers' furniture and other household items to trucks, van and pickup trucks. The state railway workers last month went on strike as key and early supporters of the civil disobedience movement against the Feb. 1 coup that toppled the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.

  • Myanmar police force resident to crawl on all fours

    According to the eyewitness who filmed the interaction, the man was later beaten by police officers after being forced to crawl for some time."This is first time I'm seeing this kind of abuse with my own eyes. I feel angry and hopeless," the eyewitness, who wished to remain anonymous, told Reuters.Military and police have used increasingly violent tactics to suppress demonstrations by supporters of detained elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi but that has not put off the protests, with crowds out again in several towns on Friday.

  • Texas governor: Biden subjecting children to trafficking with border policies

    Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tells 'America's Newsroom' that the Biden administration is allowing Covid-positive immigrants to enter the United States.

  • Court upholds Iowa man's civil judgment in mother's death

    There was enough evidence for a jury to conclude in a wrongful death lawsuit that an Iowa man shot and killed his mother, the state Supreme Court ruled Friday, leaving in place the jury's $10 million award even though the man was eventually acquitted on criminal charges in her death. The court denied Jason Carter's appeal of the civil judgment, in which a jury found him responsible for the June 2015 shooting of his mother, Shirley Carter, at her home near Knoxville. Jason Carter, of Knoxville, and his father, Bill Carter, have been locked in legal disputes since Shirley Carter's death.

  • China and U.S. open Alaska meeting with undiplomatic war of words

    Blinken warns that China’s actions could result in a “far more violent” world, while Beijing’s top diplomat accuses the U.S. of mistreating Black Americans.

  • Fleeing Myanmar police: We defied orders to kill protesters

    A group of police officers who defied the Myanmar army's orders to shoot opponents of the coup recounted their experience after they escaped to India. While speaking, they raised a three-finger salute — a symbol of resistance to Myanmar’s military rulers. “We cannot hurt our people, that’s why we came to Mizoram,” said one of the men, who hails from the northwestern town of Tedim.

  • Beijing hopes for tactical reset with Biden, but prepares for long struggle

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan are in Anchorage in the middle of their first meeting with their Chinese counterparts.The big picture: After the tumult of the Trump administration, Chinese diplomats have gone into the meeting openly calling for the re-establishment of “strategic dialogue” and a more cooperative relationship. But the chances of that look slim.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.From trade and technology, to the South China Sea and Taiwan, to Hong Kong and Xinjiang, the political terrain of the U.S.-China relationship remains overwhelmingly adversarial. In both Washington and Beijing, a new culture of strategic competition now runs deep across the board.The state of play: While Chinese diplomats are still playing up the idea of a relationship based on “no conflict, no confrontation, mutual respect and win-win cooperation” in public, Chinese President Xi Jinping and his closest military and security staff are sounding a very different note:Given China’s strong economic performance, the phrase “rise of the East and decline of the West” is now echoing around Beijing.Xi has assured China’s top leadership that “the world is in a turbulent time that is unprecedented in the past century… but time and momentum are on our side.” Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe recently declared that China’s strategic confrontation with the U.S. has entered a period of essentially equal balance and that “containment and counter-containment will be the main theme of bilateral ties in the long term.”Meanwhile, in Asia, China has only stepped up its hardline approach, accelerating military sorties across the Taiwan Strait and into waters near Japan, dismantling Hong Kong’s democratic autonomy, brushing aside criticism of human rights abuses in Xinjiang, and pledging to step up “the extra-territorial application of Chinese law” to punish critics abroad.Between the lines: The overall sentiment in Beijing two months into the Biden administration is one of strategic continuity accompanied by a degree of tactical diplomatic flexibility.China’s strategy remains one of building its comprehensive economic, military, and technological power over the course of the decade ahead in order to achieve its territorial objectives without having to ever fire a shot.Tactically, Xi’s goal for his diplomats is to buy as much time as possible in the short term by enmeshing the relationship in a complex of dialogue mechanisms while the relative balance power continues to move more decisively in Beijing’s favor.The Biden administration isn’t buying it, having gone out of their way to specify that “this is not a strategic dialogue,” and their priority is to “engage China from a position of strength.”Beijing’s initial hopes that the Biden administration might wind down the focus on “strategic competition” with China have largely been dashed. Both sides are settling in for a long struggle. What to watch: While it won’t make for great headlines, the best outcome from Anchorage is to agree on a channel for high level future political contact between the two sides, although this will be much narrower in scope than the Strategic and Economic Dialogue of the Bush and Obama years. There is also likely to be some level of agreement to advance practical cooperation in specific areas like climate change, which is too important for both countries to allow it to become a casualty of the competitive and adversarial nature of the rest of the relationship.Kevin Rudd was the 26th Prime Minister of Australia and is President of the Asia Society Policy Institute and Chair of the International Peace Institute in New York. This article was adapted from a speech on Thursday evening at the Asia Society Policy Institute. Read the full text or watch the discussion with experienced China watchers Bill Bishop and Susan Jakes.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Tax Incentives For Semiconductors, US Manufacturing Gain Senate Support

    U.S. lawmakers, corporations and labor agreed during a Senate hearing this week that the tax code should be updated to incentivize domestic production and innovation so manufacturers are globally competitive and the nation is less dependent on imports for critical products, such as semiconductors, electric vehicle batteries, medical supplies and minerals used in electronics. Participants said shortages in the past year of personal protective equipment and semiconductors, used in everything from cars to phones to defense technologies, exposed the fragility of extended supply chains and the threat to national security from not being self-reliant in critical technologies and materials. They called for investment tax credits and restoring deductibility for research and development to provide long-term stability and attract investment in jobs and technologies. Semiconductor self-reliance A severe semiconductor shortage is the latest example of supply chain disruptions causing widespread economic impact and drawing the attention of policymakers. Soon after taking office, President Joe Biden ordered an agencywide review of supply chain vulnerabilities in semiconductors and three other areas, as well as a more in-depth review of supply chains in six key sectors. Automakers are most acutely feeling the pinch because semiconductor makers are overwhelmed with orders and focusing on top customers in electronics. Many car companies are paying the price for relinquishing some capacity allocations last year when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down production and sales cratered. But demand for autos quickly surged and since early December automakers have struggled to recover capacity that went to other sectors. It takes 45 to 60 days to make the microcontrollers for autos, and then manufacturers must navigate transportation delays caused by crowded ocean and air carriers and severe port congestion. Production has been interrupted at every automaker with U.S. plants. Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) has suspended production for several weeks at plants in Louisville, Kentucky; Chicago; and Dearborn, Michigan. "The shockwaves of this blow to the modern global economy are continuing to ripple out and will cause further problems in the weeks and months to come. It is a recipe for trouble when one single pandemic, natural disaster or terrorist attack can sever brittle supply chains and hobble our economy, threaten American jobs, and weaken our national security," said Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden, D-Oregon. Global demand for semiconductors has increased dramatically and is projected to grow 5% annually until 2030. Only 12% of semiconductor manufacturing is in the U.S. and just 9% is from American companies. Currently, 80% of the world's semiconductor manufacturing is concentrated in Asia, Boston Consulting Group estimated in September. Taiwan is home to many global semiconductor producers, including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the largest foundry in the world for computer chips. The Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors for America (CHIPS) Act is one of several bipartisan legislative efforts to build up the advanced manufacturing base. Sens. Mark Warner, D-Virginia, and John Cornyn, R-Texas, are expected to reintroduce the bill, which would create a 40% refundable investment tax credit for qualified semiconductor equipment or facility expenditure. It also directs the Commerce Department to create a $10 billion federal program to match state and local incentives for building a semiconductor foundry and to assess the ability of the U.S. industrial base to support national defense. The Department of Defense would be authorized to increase activities related to semiconductor technologies and directed to implement a plan for utilizing the Defense Production Act to enhance domestic semiconductor production capability. An advanced semiconductor facility costs tens of billions of dollars to build and operate, and every advancement in chip design requires retooling and reinvestment in new equipment, George Davis, Intel Corp.'s (NASDAQ: INTC) chief financial officer, testified. He said other countries have stable, long-term incentives that promote expansion. "Over the last decade, the average rate of chip manufacturing has grown five times faster overseas than in the U.S. due to robust incentive programs offered by other countries. In fact, U.S. companies face up to a 40% cost disadvantage compared to Asian competitors due largely to government incentives," he said, noting that 19 European Union countries recently agreed to jointly invest up to $60 billion in semiconductor technologies. "It would be great to have a sustainable strategy to reverse that trend," he said. Jonathan Jennings, vice president of global commodity purchasing and supplier technical assistance at Ford, warned that without a stepped-up national strategy on lithium battery production, the U.S. will fall behind China in the electric vehicle market. China already controls 73% of worldwide capacity for lithium-ion batteries, with the U.S. in second place at 12%. "This is simply unacceptable. Over the next few years, the growth in new manufacturing will be faster in Asia than in the U.S., further reducing our share of global battery manufacturing," he said. Michelle Hanlon, professor of management at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, testified that using a high corporate tax to offset targeted tax credits for strategic industries would be counterproductive. She argued the corporate income tax is inefficient because it discourages job creation and investment. The U.S. had one of the highest corporate income tax rates in the developed world, 35%, until the 2017 tax cuts, which motivated many companies to move operations and profits offshore. The corporate tax is now 21% and more in line with average corporate income tax rates around the world. The Biden administration has proposed raising the corporate income tax to 28%. R&D deductibility Industry representatives called on Congress to stop a pending change to the tax code that would eliminate the ability to immediately deduct research costs and instead require they be amortized over several years. A 2019 study by Ernst & Young found that in the first five years after amortization takes effect, U.S. research spending would be reduced by $4.1 billion annually and 23,400 R&D-related jobs would be lost. After five years, R&D spending would drop $10.1 billion. Wyden blamed Republicans for the change in R&D deductibility, saying it is the latest example of short-sighted U.S. tax policy that leaves many rules requiring repeated extensions and prevents companies from having the certainty and predictability they need to plan investments. Republicans made "bizarre decisions" in 2017 to put incentives for research and innovation "on the chopping block so they could squeeze" massive corporate and individual tax cuts through the budget reconciliation process, he said. The U.S. spends about $500 billion a year on R&D, 70% of which comes from the private sector. Every $1 billion in research money supports about 17,000 jobs. "The CHIPS Act, and the ability to continue to deduct R&D expenditures, enable American companies to compete on equal footing with heavily subsidized foreign companies," Davis said. Speakers also endorsed the American Jobs in Energy Manufacturing Act of 2021, which offers an $8 billion increase to the advanced manufacturing tax credit available to manufacturers and other industrial users to retool, expand or build new facilities that make or recycle energy-related products. A portion of the spending is targeted for communities with significant job losses in coal, power plants and manufacturing. Meanwhile, Biden has also proposed a 10% advanceable tax credit for companies creating U.S. manufacturing jobs. But it's not practical to upend global supply chains, which would create risks and higher costs for end-users, said National Manufacturers Association President Jay Timmons. He argued that "a focus on making the United States the destination of choice for new industrial investment would strengthen domestic manufacturing." Click here for more FreightWaves/American Shipper stories by Eric Kulisch. RELATED NEWS: Biden readies critical supply chain review Global supply chains choke under tsunami of freight Semiconductor shortage sweeps auto industry See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaFedEx To Expand International Air Offerings Next QuarterFedEx Results Went Into Overdrive In Fiscal Third Quarter© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • South Carolina judge: Abortions to continue during lawsuit

    A lawsuit challenging South Carolina's new ban on most abortions is “likely to succeed," a judge wrote Friday, ruling that abortions can continue until the lawsuit is resolved. Siding with a request from Planned Parenthood, the ruling from U.S. District Judge Mary Geiger Lewis essentially mirrors previous piecemeal extensions of an injunction halting the law. Lewis initially suspended the “ South Carolina Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act ” on its second day in effect, following a lawsuit from Planned Parenthood.

  • Hospitals in Syria's capital full with coronavirus patients

    Intensive care units in public hospitals in the Syrian capital Damascus have reached full capacity due to a sharp rise of coronavirus infections, leading doctors to transfer patients to hospitals in other provinces, the health ministry said late Thursday. The announcement was a rare public acknowledgment of the severity of the outbreak in Syria, which has been ravaged by a decade of conflict that had major effects on the medical sector. Syria has reported a rise in infections in recent weeks that included President Bashar Assad and his wife Asma who are currently recovering, according to the president’s office.

  • China’s Healthcare Companies Are the Next Big Thing. Where Investors Should Look.

    China’s healthcare companies will get much bigger thanks to an aging population, bottlenecks in China’s state medical system, and prowess in drug research.

  • Tesla Is Down. GM and Ford Are Up. How Interest Rates Play With Stocks.

    (TSLA)stock is down again in late Thursday trading---the stock of yet another richly valued, high-growth company battered by rising interest rates. Tesla (ticker: TSLA) stock is down about 5%. The Nasdaq Composite is off 2.3%.

  • Proposed US submarine-hunting plane prompts hand-wringing in Germany

    The U.S. government has cleared the sale of five P-8A maritime patrol aircraft to Germany, but Berlin is nowhere near ready to make a decision on the $1.8 billion purchase.

  • International pressure on Myanmar generals grows as protesters march, one killed

    A young man was shot and killed in one of the most turbulent neighbourhoods of the main city of Yangon, a resident and media reported, taking the death toll since the Feb. 1 coup to 238, according to a tally by the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners activist group. The bloodshed has not quelled public anger over the return of military rule, the ouster of the elected government and the detention of its leader, Aung San Suu Kyi. "We protest where there are no police or military, then when we hear they're coming, we disperse quickly," campaigner Kyaw Min Htike told Reuters from Dawei in the south before he and others staged a brief rally outside the town centre.

  • Julio Urías delivers sharp start in Dodgers' spring training win over Rangers

    Julio Urías gave up two hits and no runs over four innings in the Dodgers' 7-2 spring training victory over the Texas Rangers at Camelback Ranch.

  • Andrew Adams contract with Eagles will pay him $1.1M in 2021

    Andrew Adams agreed to a one-year deal with the Eagles on Thursday and it'll make him close to $1.2 million-plus bonuses.

  • Mar-a-Lago partially closed due to COVID outbreak

    A receptionist at the club owned by former President Donald Trump confirmed the news, saying it was closed until further notice, but declined to comment further.

  • Atlanta shooting tests Georgia's new hate crime law

    The Atlanta massacre gives Georgia prosecutors the first high-profile chance to test the state's new hate crime law, if the charge is added in the murder case, the Washington Post reports.Why it matters: Police say it is still too early to call the shootings a hate crime, but that has not stopped Asian Americans across the country from becoming alarmed as anti-Asian violence continues to rise. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Robert Aaron Long, a white man, was charged with murder on Thursday after confessing to killing eight people, including six Asian women, at three spas in Atlanta.Long told investigators that he had a sex addiction and that he saw the spas as a "temptation he wanted to eliminate." Police officials in Atlanta noted that a potential racial motive was still being considered in their investigation. "Long’s statement to the sheriff’s office may not be the last word on his motives. In past hate-crime prosecutions, investigators have pored through suspects’ online comments and journals to establish motivation," the Wall Street Journal writes.The big picture: "Until last year, Georgia was one of a small handful of states that lacked its own hate-crimes law. That changed after the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man shot dead after three White men pursued him while he was jogging," the Post writes. Under the state law, protected categories include race, gender, religion and national origin, so experts say that it is broad enough to apply to the Atlanta shootings.The federal government could potentially become involved in the investigation if the U.S. Attorney General "decides it would be 'in the public interest and necessary to secure substantial justice,'" per the Wall Street Journal."We are still playing an assistance role with the local investigations. If, in the course of the local investigations, information comes to light of a potential federal violation, the FBI is prepared to investigate," Kevin Rowson, a spokesman for the FBI’s Atlanta field office, told the Journal.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Nearly 30,000 Hongkongers apply to move to UK

    The number of people planning to move to the UK from Hong Kong has accelerated as Beijing intensifies its clampdown on the former British colony. Downing Street said 27,000 Hongkongers have now applied to a visa scheme which opened at the end of January, offering a route out of the Asian city. Reports last month suggested only 5,000 people applied for the visa in the first two weeks of the programme. Last week the UK declared China in “a state of ongoing non-compliance” with the 1984 Sino-British joint declaration, which was meant to guarantee a high degree of autonomy for Hong Kong after it returned to the mainland in 1997 following British rule. Foreign secretary Dominic Raab said Beijing’s plan to restrict participation in Hong Kong elections represented a further breach of the legally-binding declaration. The route is open to 3m eligible Hongkongers, with British National (Overseas) status and their dependents, to stay in the UK. They have the right to live and work for either 30 months or five years, with an eventual route to British citizenship.

  • Man Forced to Get Leg Amputated After Injuries From Hit-And-Run in San Diego

    Tu Hoang Lam lost his right leg after undergoing multiple surgeries to treat the injuries resulting from a hit-and-run incident in San Diego on March 7. Ben Xavier, Lam’s brother, said in an interview with FOX 5 that he believes it was “an accident that turned into a terrible mistake.”