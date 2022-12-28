Thai Beverage Public Company Limited's (SGX:Y92) Stock Has Seen Strong Momentum: Does That Call For Deeper Study Of Its Financial Prospects?

Thai Beverage (SGX:Y92) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 12% over the last month. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on Thai Beverage's ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Thai Beverage is:

14% = ฿35b ÷ ฿249b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each SGD1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made SGD0.14 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Thai Beverage's Earnings Growth And 14% ROE

To start with, Thai Beverage's ROE looks acceptable. And on comparing with the industry, we found that the the average industry ROE is similar at 12%. Given the circumstances, we can't help but wonder why Thai Beverage saw little to no growth in the past five years. So, there could be some other aspects that could potentially be preventing the company from growing. Such as, the company pays out a huge portion of its earnings as dividends, or is faced with competitive pressures.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Thai Beverage's reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 9.3% in the same period, which is not something we like to see.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is Y92 fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Thai Beverage Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 51% (meaning, the company retains only 49% of profits) for Thai Beverage suggests that the company's earnings growth was miniscule as a result of paying out a majority of its earnings.

Moreover, Thai Beverage has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to rise to 66% over the next three years. Despite the higher expected payout ratio, the company's ROE is not expected to change by much.

Conclusion

Overall, we feel that Thai Beverage certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Yet, the low earnings growth is a bit concerning, especially given that the company has a high rate of return. Investors could have benefitted from the high ROE, had the company been reinvesting more of its earnings. As discussed earlier, the company is retaining a small portion of its profits. That being so, the latest analyst forecasts show that the company will continue to see an expansion in its earnings. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

