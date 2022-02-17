Thai Buddhist sect lights a million lanterns for festival
Thailand's Dhammakaya Buddhist sect lights one million ground lanterns in celebration of Magha Buja day - one of the most important Buddhist celebrations, which is held to commemorate the day when 1,250 enlightened Buddhist monks came to see the Buddha on the night of the full moon of the third lunar month. The controversial sect is known for its wealth, unorthodox Buddhist teachings, and alleged ties with former Thai premier Thaksin Shinawatra.