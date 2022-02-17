Thai Buddhist sect lights a million lanterns for festival

Good Morning America

Joan MacDonald went from struggling with stairs to being a fitness influencer on Instagram with more than 1 million followers -- and she did it while in her 70s. Joan MacDonald's breaking point, she said, came when she was told by a doctor that her blood pressure was rising and she would need to again increase her medication. "When Michelle gave me that ultimatum to do something about my life, I figured it's now or never," Joan MacDonald said.