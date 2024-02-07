Thailand Maintains Key Rate as Split Vote Boosts Dovish Bets

(Bloomberg) -- Thailand’s central bank resisted the government’s call for cheaper borrowing costs as policymakers stood pat on Wednesday, in a decision that showed the first signs of dissent in the rate panel in over a year.

The Monetary Policy Committee voted 5-2 to maintain the one-day repurchase rate steady at a decade-high 2.50%, as predicted by all 24 economists in a Bloomberg survey. That was the first split vote in nine meetings, with two of the rate-setters favoring a quarter-point easing.

For now, the current policy settings remain consistent with sustaining growth, and fostering macro-financial stability, the Bank of Thailand said in a statement.

The lack of a unanimous decision “has started the countdown to an easing in rates like past cycles,” said Kobsidthi Silpachai, head of Capital Market Research at Kasikornbank Pcl. in Bangkok. “The debate over whether to cut or not to cut has become more political than about economics.”

The baht was up 0.3% against the dollar after the decision, paring earlier gains after the split vote. The five-year Thai overnight indexed swap fell 6 basis points to 2.23% following decision, signaling rising dovish bets for the central bank.

Although the BOT has delivered only 200 basis points of increases in its tightening cycle since 2022, Thailand’s inflation-adjusted real interest rate has risen to 3.61% — among the highest in Southeast Asia — amid declining consumer prices. That had prompted Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin to call for a quarter-point rate cut to spur consumption and economic growth, which is expected have slowed to an annual 1.8% last year.

For the moment, the BOT maintained its stance that negative headline inflation readings were a product of state subsidies, and they do not reflect demand deficiency.

“Price declines are concentrated in relatively few product categories and not broad-based,” the central bank said. “Headline inflation excluding subsidies remains positive.”

Monetary policymakers noted that domestic demand momentum remains in place and inflation should gradually increase towards the target range, which in turn will help trim the real interest rate.

The BOT sees headline inflation stabilizing at levels close to 1% in 2024 — the lower end of its 1%-3% target range — before gradually picking up next year. Given the ecnomy slowed more than expected toward the end of last year, the central bank said the momentum points to a softer outlook for 2024 growth, as it projected economic growth to be between 2.5%-3%.

Key risks to the growth outlook are due to external developments and structural problems, the BOT said.

Wednesday’s decision will likely further the disagreement between the government and monetary policymakers, who have maintained that rate cuts aren’t the answer to structural economic problems. Most economists believe the central bank won’t bow to political pressure just yet and a rate cut, if any, may take place around the second quarter, pending more evidence of deteriorating economic outlook.

“A clash between Thailand’s central bank that wants to keep rates elevated, and its government that wants lower rates, raises concerns for further volatility,” said Lee Young Hwa, an economist at Shinhan Bank in Seoul. “It won’t be realistic for the BOT to cut rates before” the Federal Reserve does given the risk of capital outflows.

--With assistance from Tomoko Sato, Janine Phakdeetham, Eduard Gismatullin, Cecilia Yap, Suttinee Yuvejwattana, Marcus Wong and Hooyeon Kim.

(Updates with details throughout.)

