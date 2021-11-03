Thai companies accused of fraud in sales of medical gloves

CHALIDA EKVITTHAYAVECHNUKUL
·2 min read

BANGKOK (AP) — Police in Thailand announced Wednesday the arrest of the head of a company suspected of cheating overseas buyers of millions of dollars they paid for undelivered medical rubber gloves during the coronavirus pandemic.

Thai authorities have been cracking down on a surge in rubber glove fraud, including the sale of substandard and used gloves.

Police Lt. Gen. Jirabhob Bhuridej said Florida-based company Rock Fintek filed a complaint that Thailand’s Sufficiency Economy City Co. failed to deliver 2 million boxes of nitrile gloves worth $15.5 million for which it had paid a 40% deposit.

He said two other companies, from France and Hong Kong, also filed complaints about Sufficiency Economy City Co., which marketed gloves branded SkyMed.

The Thai company's CEO, Kampee Kampeerayannon, was arrested Tuesday on charges of fraud and posting false information online, he said. Kampee could not be contacted Wednesday and his company declined to comment.

In a separate case Tuesday, the Thai attorney-general’s office announced that a Thai employee of Paddy the Room Trading Co., Pipatpon Homjanya, was sentenced to four years in prison.

The company had exported millions of substandard and in some cases secondhand gloves to the United States which were packed without permission in boxes of a legitimate glove producer, Thai officials said.

Pipatpon was found guilty of producing and trading substandard medical gloves and medical equipment and of using the trademark of other companies without permission, Thai media reported.

The managing director of Paddy the Room, Luk-fei Yang Yang, identified by police and corporate records as Chinese, left Thailand before prosecutors were able to formally charge him in court.

The dealings of Paddy the Room attracted public attention in May when an American businessman who had filed a complaint about being cheated by the company was himself arrested.

Louis Ziskin and several associates were arrested for allegedly detaining a Taiwanese representative of another company, Collections Enterprise, to unsuccessfully pressure it to refund money after Paddy the Room's gloves proved to be low grade. Collections Enterprise had handled the payment for the deal.

Ziskin, who denies involvement in the alleged detention, had paid $2.7 million for gloves to be delivered to his Los Angeles-based company, AirQueen. He filed a complaint with Thai police in March against Paddy the Room.

Ziskin and his associates left Thailand when police failed to provide evidence in time to apply to a court to hold them for further investigation, police commissioner Jirabhob said.

——-

Associated Press video journalist Tassanee Vejpongsa contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Though Travel Restrictions Ease in Parts of Asia, Tightened Measures in Hong Kong Could Put Local Film Industry at Risk

    Travel restrictions are being eased in parts of Asia, bringing the prospects of tourist arrivals, restarts for local economies and easier logistics for filmmakers and executives. But Hong Kong, once the hub of East Asian filmmaking, tightened its border controls on Monday, a day in which the territory recorded just one new (imported) coronavirus infection. […]

  • Death toll rises to 21 in Nigerian building site collapse

    The death toll from the collapse of a high-rise apartment building under construction in Nigeria’s most populous city has risen to 21, the Lagos state governor said Wednesday, as rescue crews continued to seek surviving workers in the rubble. The previous official death toll, released early Tuesday afternoon, had been 14. Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu said it was unclear how long the rescue mission would continue.

  • Australia prime minister attacks French leader's credibility

    Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison attacked the credibility of French President Emmanuel Macron as a newspaper quoted a text message that suggested France anticipated “bad news” about a now-scuttled submarine deal. An Australian newspaper cast doubt on President Joe Biden’s explanation to Macron last week that the U.S. leader thought the French had been informed long before the September announcement that their 90 billion Australian dollar ($66 billion) submarine deal with Australia would be scrapped. Macron this week accused Morrison of lying to him at a Paris dinner in June about the fate of a 5-year-old contract with majority French state-owned Naval Group to build 12 conventional diesel-electric submarines.

  • UNICEF to directly fund Afghan teachers, bypassing Taliban authorities

    The United Nations children's agency said it was planning to set up a system to directly fund Afghan teachers, after the international community placed a freeze on funding to the Taliban-led administration. "UNICEF is setting up a system that will allow direct payments to teachers without the funds being channelled through the de facto authorities," Jeannette Vogelaar, UNICEF Afghanistan's Chief of Education, told Reuters in an email. In preparation, she said, UNICEF would begin registering all public school teachers.

  • Philippines' Duterte threatens to punish officials for slow pace of COVID-19 vaccinations

    Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte said on Wednesday that local government officials will be punished for falling behind their targets for COVID-19 vaccinations as the country seeks to open up the economy. The Philippines, which has one of Asia's worst coronavirus epidemics, has so far fully immunised a little over a third of 77 million people eligible for shots. Duterte said there was no reason why daily vaccinations could not be ramped up to at least a million from an average of 500,000 since the country has sufficient stock of vaccines.

  • Missing 4-Year-Old Told Police ‘My Name Is Cleo’ When Found Locked in House

    Western Australia police handoutIt is no exaggeration to say that no one really thought 4-year-old Cleo Smith, who vanished without trace from her parents’ tent 18 days ago, would be found alive.But early Wednesday morning, police broke into a home in Carnarvon, Australia, about 50 miles from where she disappeared and a few blocks from where her family had been agonizing over her disappearance, and found her alone. Cleo was snatched with her sleeping bag from a multi-room camping tent in the ear

  • Obsessive Strip Club Regular Paid Texas Dancer Thousands Then Killed Her, Cops Say

    Instagram/Tarrant County Sheriff’s OfficeA man charged with murdering an exotic dancer in Fort Worth, Texas, was a customer at the club where she worked and had stalked and threatened her after claiming to have paid her thousands of dollars, authorities said.Stanley Szeliga, 54, is accused of fatally shooting Abigail Saldaña, an exotic dancer at Rick’s Cabaret, last week while she was behind the wheel of her car not far from the club.“I don’t know where she was going that night,” Saldaña’s mom,

  • 'My name is Cleo': Police weep upon rescuing Australian girl

    Police smashed their way into a suburban house on Wednesday and rescued a 4-year-old girl whose disappearance from her family's camping tent on Australia's remote west coast more than two weeks ago both horrified and captivated the nation. Officials wept with relief after seeing body camera video of a police officer scooping up the girl, Cleo Smith, and hearing her say, “My name is Cleo.” A 36-year-old local man was arrested after the late-night raid at the house in the coastal town of Carnarvon, which followed a tip to police on Tuesday.

  • A judge slapped down Oath Keepers accused of joining the Capitol riot for citing anti-vaxx conspiracy theories in their legal filings

    Two Oath Keepers awaiting trial over January 6 got a biting response when they tried to use anti-vaxx conspiracy theories to secure pre-trial release.

  • Lawyers: Henry Ruggs 'is in serious trouble'

    Former Raider Henry Ruggs III faces two to 20 years in prison if convicted of felony DUI after his involvement in a fiery crash that left one woman dead.

  • Fight caught on video shows juveniles, adults stomping victim outside Halloween party

    The attackers, who were said to be juveniles and adults, showed up to the underage Halloween party in unincorporated Jackson County uninvited, the sheriff office said on Facebook.

  • Oklahoma Black Man Found Buried Under Septic Tank After Employer’s Lies About His Whereabouts Are Exposed By Victim’s Daughter, Police

    Daniel Joseph Triplett, an Oklahoma business owner, has been arrested on charges of murdering his employee, Brent Mack, and burying the 50-year-old man under a […]

  • China tennis star Peng says ex-vice premier forced her into sex

    Former world No.1 tennis doubles player Peng Shuai, one of China's biggest sporting stars, has publicly accused a former Chinese vice premier of forcing her into sex several years ago in a social media post that was later deleted. According to a screenshot of her verified Weibo account late on Tuesday, Peng said that Zhang Gaoli, who became a member of the Politburo Standing Committee - China's top decision-making body - coerced her into sex and they later had an on-off consensual relationship. The post was deleted around half an hour after it was published, although searches for Peng's name on China's tightly controlled internet surged after the posting, and screenshots were shared among private WeChat groups and over iMessage.

  • Watch: Video shows suspect jumping off Florida bridge after police chase

    A 34-year-old man attempted to get away from police over the weekend by jumping from the top of a Florida bridge into a river after losing control of a stolen van. Aerial footage provided by the Lee County Sheriff's Office shows the man plunge into the water as deputies closed in. Read more here.

  • CVS director of organized retail crime explains how professional thieves are stealing $2,000 from stores in just 2 minutes

    Retailers testified at a Senate hearing Tuesday, shedding new light on recent surges in organized retail crime, when stolen goods are sold online.

  • Man accused of killing his daughter's boyfriend who he claimed sold her to a sex-trafficking ring, police say

    Police say John Eisenman killed his daughter's boyfriend last year after he learned that he "may have been the one responsible for her sale."

  • 'Welcome home Cleo': 4-year-old girl rescued after abduction from Australian campsite last month

    Cleo Smith, 4, was found alive and well after being abducted from an Australian campsite more than two weeks ago.

  • ‘Where do you want it,’ wife allegedly asks husband before shooting him, Texas cops say

    The husband had just returned home from a bar after midnight, police said.

  • Man brutally beaten by neighbor says attack was fueled by racism

    "He was just looking at me at the stop sign," Elliot Reed said. "He said, 'You need to get out of this neighborhood because you're making a lot of people nervous."

  • Westlake police investigate apparent murder-suicide after 3 people found dead inside home

    Westlake police investigate after 3 people found dead