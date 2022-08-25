Thai Court Suspends PM Prayuth, Stoking Intrigue as Vote Nears

Thai Court Suspends PM Prayuth, Stoking Intrigue as Vote Nears
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Patpicha Tanakasempipat and Suttinee Yuvejwattana
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Prayut Chan-o-cha
    Thai politician, current Prime Minister of Thailand

(Bloomberg) -- Eight years ago, then-army chief Prayuth Chan-Ocha staged a coup in Thailand and ripped up the constitution. On Tuesday, he was suspended as prime minister until a court determines whether he violated the new charter produced by his allies.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The surprise action by Thailand’s Constitutional Court puts Prayuth on the sidelines at least temporarily until it rules on whether he breached an eight-year term limit, which his opponents say began after he seized power in 2014. Prayuth stayed on as prime minister following a 2019 election under rules that heavily favored his military-aligned political group.

His suspension by the court, whose members are approved by the military-appointed Senate, raises questions about whether Thailand’s power brokers are looking to replace him ahead of another election that must be called by March 2023. And even if Prayuth ends up staying, any ruling would start the clock ticking on his tenure and put the focus on possible successors.

Either way, it’s unlikely the ruling will open the door for the military-backed ruling party to hand power to pro-democracy parties that have been repeatedly pushed aside over the past two decades. The new caretaker leader during Prayuth’s suspension is Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan, who is also a former army chief.

Investors seemed to shrug off the political risks, with stocks, bonds and currency all rallying on Thursday. The baht rose as much as 0.9% against the US dollar, the main stock index climbed 0.7% while the yield on benchmark 10-year sovereign bonds fell seven basis points.

Prawit’s temporary elevation signals that he’s a potential candidate for the ruling Palang Pracharath to nominate as prime minister instead of Prayuth in the next election, according to Yuttaporn Issarachai, a political analyst with Sukhothai Thammathirat Open University.

“The establishment will have to find a new player, and it’s not apparent at this time who could replace Prayuth,” Yuttaporn said. “His popularity has been declining so much that he’s not an attractive candidate anymore.”

Prayuth’s powers are suspended from Aug. 24 until the court rules on a petition filed by opposition parties. The court said in a statement Wednesday it was a unanimous decision to accept the petition, and didn’t provide a timeline for when it would make a final ruling.

Declining Popularity

Prayuth, 68, will have 15 days to submit a response to the court upon receiving a copy of the petition. He plans to continue as defense minister, and appeared to take the ruling in stride.

“General Prayuth Chan-Ocha fully respects the constitutional court’s decision, and will stop performing duties as prime minister from today,” government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said in a statement.

Recent opinion polls show Prayuth’s popularity has declined in part due to his administration’s handling of Covid and accelerating inflation. More than 93% of 374,063 surveyed by a network of academics from eight Thai universities said he shouldn’t stay in office for more than eight years, according to results published on Monday.

The court’s decision is part of “a strategic game to make the establishment look good and at least restore the trust in the constitutional court and the country’s reputation ahead of polls,” said Titipol Phakdeewanich, dean of political science at Ubon Ratchathani University.

The term limits were included in the constitution as part of establishment concerns over former leader Thaksin Shinawatra, whose allies have dominated elections in Thailand since the turn of the century. While he’s currently in exile, a party aligned with him is the military’s main competition in the next election.

Counter-claims

Prayuth’s opponents had sought the court ruling on term limits, arguing he cannot stay a day beyond Aug. 23 under the military-backed charter enacted in 2017. His supporters argue this term should be counted only from when the constitution took effect. Others put his start date in 2019, when he became a civilian prime minister.

In a joint statement on Sunday, 38 groups including civil society and student activists called on Prayuth to resign and urged the Constitutional Court to decide on his fate by Wednesday. Many groups are staging protests at different locations in Bangkok including the Government House this week to pressure the premier to step down.

Prayuth’s resignation has been a key demand of protesters who have also called for reforms to the monarchy, Thailand’s most powerful institution.

“For the protesters including young people it’s not about just Prayuth,” said Thitinan Pongsudhirak, a professor at Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok. “It’s the whole system. But if they get rid of Prayuth they will be emboldened to build momentum.”

(Updates with market moves in fifth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • India's NDTV says Adani needs regulatory nod to buy its top shareholder

    MUMBAI/BENGALURU (Reuters) -New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV) on Thursday said Adani Group needs regulatory approval to buy its biggest shareholder, as its founders - who own the target firm - are barred from trading in securities markets. Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's conglomerate on Tuesday said it was seeking a controlling stake in the news channel. NDTV said the action "was executed without any input from, conversation with, or consent of the NDTV founders".

  • BOJ policymaker vows to keep ultra-low rates, warns of economic risks

    TOKYO (Reuters) -The Bank of Japan must maintain massive stimulus to support an economy facing a resurgence in COVID-19 infections and slowing global demand, one of its board member said, reinforcing the BOJ's outlier status in a global wave of monetary tightening. BOJ board member Toyoaki Nakamura said on Thursday the outlook for Japan's economy was clouded by a renewed spike in pandemic cases, lingering supply constraints and persistent rises in global commodity prices. Market jitters over aggressive interest rate hikes by major central banks to rein in rampant inflation could also trigger an outflow of capital from emerging economies, and hurt global growth, Nakamura added.

  • Dollar eases from near two-decade peak as Jackson Hole looms

    The U.S. dollar edged back from a near two-decade peak against a basket of major currencies on Thursday as investors awaited a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell the following day for fresh clues on the path for monetary policy. Gains for Australia's dollar, a liquid proxy for trading China's economic outlook, outpaced developed-market peers as it tracked a stronger yuan. Investors have been bracing for the Fed to double down on its commitment to crushing inflation at its annual gathering in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

  • Nvidia Gives Weak Forecast, Adding to Concerns Over Chip Slump

    (Bloomberg) -- Nvidia Corp., which warned earlier this month that its sales were slipping, gave a disappointing forecast for the current period that added to signs of weakness in the semiconductor industry. Most Read from BloombergBiden Unveils Plan to Free Students from ‘Unsustainable Debt’Six Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower ImageBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Debt Relief Measures on WednesdayA 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian CoastCovid Incubati

  • China Fights Back Against Yuan Weakness With Stronger FX Fixing

    (Bloomberg) -- China took steps to support the weakening yuan Thursday, setting its currency reference rate at a stronger-than-expected level, as the widening monetary policy gap with the US continued to weigh.Most Read from BloombergBiden Unveils Plan to Free Students from ‘Unsustainable Debt’Six Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower ImageBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Debt Relief Measures on WednesdayA 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian CoastCovid Incub

  • Oil Extends Gain After US Exports Jump, Global Supply Tightens

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose for a third session after a government report showed the US shipped a record amount of crude and refined products overseas as energy-starved economies scramble for supplies.Most Read from BloombergBiden Unveils Plan to Free Students from ‘Unsustainable Debt’Six Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower ImageBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Debt Relief Measures on WednesdayA 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian CoastCovid Incubation Gets Sh

  • Oil prices rise on potential OPEC+ supply cuts; BP shuts U.S. refinery units

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Thursday on mounting supply tightness concerns amid disruptions to Russian exports, the potential for major producers to cut output, and the partial shutdown of a U.S. refinery. Also, discussions on an agreement on Iran's nuclear programme remain stalled, calling into question any resumption of its exports. "Brent crude oil prices rebounded above the $100/barrel mark following Saudi officials showing willingness to defend prices via an OPEC+ production cut if necessary," Citi analysts said in a note.

  • Salesforce Falls as Revenue Forecast Misses Analysts’ Estimates

    (Bloomberg) -- Salesforce Inc. gave a forecast for quarterly revenue that fell short of analysts’ estimates, suggesting that a choppy economy may be causing some customers to slow spending on business software. The shares declined in extended trading.Most Read from BloombergBiden Unveils Plan to Free Students from ‘Unsustainable Debt’Six Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower ImageBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Debt Relief Measures on WednesdayA 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millio

  • China Adds 1 Trillion Yuan More of Stimulus to Rescue Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- China stepped up its economic stimulus with a further 1 trillion yuan ($146 billion) of funding largely focused on infrastructure spending, support that likely won’t go far enough to counter the damage from repeated Covid lockdowns and a property market slump.Most Read from BloombergBiden Unveils Plan to Free Students from ‘Unsustainable Debt’Six Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower ImageBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Debt Relief Measures on WednesdayA 129-Foot

  • Voters oust Bush, elect Gantt — and send a clear message in Florida House District 109 | Editorial

    Political newcomer Ashley Gantt ousted a longtime incumbent Tuesday night, winning the Florida House District 109 race by just 494 votes — out of about 14,000 cast — but the message from voters was unmistakable. Abortion rights and the rights of LGBTQ students matter.

  • Trump envoy releases letter from National Archives deemed 'extraordinarily damning' for Trump

    Trump envoy releases letter from National Archives deemed 'extraordinarily damning' for Trump

  • Defeated GOP Extremist Laura Loomer: 'I'm Not Conceding, Because I'm A Winner!'

    The far-right House candidate lost, for real, to Dan Webster in a Florida Republican primary, but she blamed "election interference."

  • Ousted Florida data scientist Rebekah Jones wins House primary, will face Rep. Matt Gaetz

    A Florida data scientist who said she was fired for refusing to manipulate COVID-19 data will now challenge Rep. Matt Gaetz for a House seat.

  • DOJ officials say they can't rely on what Trump's lawyers tell them because he often ignores advice and withholds information, report says

    Trump's volatility as a client is well documented, and his legal team has been widely panned in the weeks since the FBI's Mar-a-Lago raid.

  • Trump appears to concede he illegally retained official documents

    Court motion submitted by ex-president’s lawyers argues some materials seized by FBI could be subject to executive privilege

  • Trump calls for McConnell to be ousted as GOP leader ‘immediately’

    Former President Trump on Wednesday called on Republicans to boot Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) from his post as Senate minority leader, accusing the senator of being a “pawn for the Democrats.” In a statement, Trump cited a Wednesday story from The Federalist about McConnell and his wife Elaine Chao’s alleged ties to China in calling…

  • Trump hyped a legal letter from before the Mar-a-Lago raid, ignoring that it may further undermine his own position

    On his Truth Social Trump said a letter posted by an ally shows a plot to destroy him, but legal experts say it deepens his legal peril.

  • Rep. Mondaire Jones, first openly gay Black member of Congress, defeated in New York primary

    U.S. Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-NY) has been defeated in a tumultuous primary election that will see the nation’s first openly […] The post Rep. Mondaire Jones, first openly gay Black member of Congress, defeated in New York primary appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Flashback: Nancy Pelosi Said President Lacks Authority to ‘Forgive’ Student Debt

    In July of 2021, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said President Joe Biden does not have the executive authority to issue "debt forgiveness," arguing that such action would be illegal.

  • Trump, Without the Presidency's Protections, Struggles for a Strategy

    On Tuesday, a Florida judge informed two lawyers representing former President Donald Trump, neither of them licensed in the state, that they had bungled routine paperwork to take part in a suit filed after the FBI’s search this month of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home and private club. “A sample motion can be found on the Court’s website,” the judge instructed them in her order. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Trump has projected his usual bravado, and raised millions of doll