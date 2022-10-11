Thai day care massacre victims prepared for funeral rites

TASSANEE VEJPONGSA
·2 min read

UTHAI SAWAN, Thailand (AP) — Families of victims in last week’s massacre at a day care center gathered Tuesday at Buddhist temples in rural northeastern Thailand for the start of a shared cremation ceremony that marks an end to three days of funeral rites.

The gun and knife attack carried out by a former policeman Thursday on the Young Children’s Development Center in Uthai Sawan killed 36 people, including 24 children.

On Tuesday morning, many of the young victims’ bodies were outfitted as doctors, soldiers or astronauts — what they wanted to be when they grew up — before they were to be cremated in the evening.

Volunteer rescue worker Attarith Muangmangkang said his organization arranged for the costumes and assisted the families with changing the victims’ outfits Tuesday.

“The more we talked (to the families), we realized that these children also had dreams of becoming doctors, soldiers, astronauts, or police officers,” Attarith said. “We provided those uniforms for them.”

Mourners also placed children’s toys, candles, and incense sticks in front of portraits of the victims at Rat Samakee temple, just 3 kilometers (2 miles) from the scene of the bloodshed.

Petchrung Sriphirom, 73, was one of many local residents who traveled to the temple to offer condolences to the families and make a small donation to help with funeral costs, which is a common Thai tradition.

“I just want to help our friends and share our thoughts with them,” said Petchrung. “We are not talking about money or anything but rather sharing our thoughts and feelings as a fellow human being,”

Rat Samakee temple will cremate 19 bodies in a simultaneous cremation ceremony Tuesday evening along with two other nearby temples that account for the other victims.

The temples have installed makeshift pyres to deal with the high number of bodies from last week’s massacre, which was the biggest mass killing by an individual in the country’s history.

Recommended Stories

  • Mahathir Says He Will Defend Langkawi Seat in Malaysia Elections

    (Bloomberg) -- Malaysia’s longest serving leader Mahathir Mohamad said he will defend his Langkawi parliamentary seat in the upcoming general election.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyCathie Wood Warns of ‘Serious Losses’ in Automobile DebtUkraine Latest: Biden Pledges Air Defenses Amid Putin’s ThreatsThe 97-year-old, who wa

  • 49ers lead NFC West after getting only win of division in Week 5

    The NFC West went 1-3 in Week 5 with the 49ers picking up the only win and taking a one-game lead in the division.

  • 'Miracle' toddler survived Thailand massacre asleep under blanket

    STORY: Paveenut Supolwong, nicknamed "Ammy," is normally a light sleeper, but at naptime on Thursday (October 6) when the killer burst into the nursery and began murdering 22 children, Ammy was fast asleep with the blanket covering her face, her parents said.She was the only child in the nursery to have escaped unscathed after former police officer Panya Khamrap killed more than 30 people, mostly children in the nursery, in a rampage through the town of Uthai Sawan.Ammy's parents said she seems to have no memory of the tragedy. Someone found her stirring in a far corner of a classroom, after the killer had left, and carried her out with her head covered by the blanket so she did not see the bodies of her classmates.On Sunday, the family's wooden home was bustling with relatives and neighbors sharing plates of fish, papaya salad, and reflections on the tragedy. The family sat in a circle as a religious leader read from a Sanskrit prayer book, conducting a Buddhist ceremony for children who endure bad experiences.

  • Kevin Durant reacts to Jordan Poole’s smooth bucket in Warriors vs. Lakers preseason game

    After Jordan Poole finished a smooth bucket against the Lakers in the preseason, Kevin Durant chimed in on Twitter.

  • California man charged in family's kidnapping, slaying

    Prosecutors on Monday charged a California man in the kidnapping and killings of an 8-month-old baby, her parents and uncle.

  • Thai nursery: CNN journalists apologise for entering site of deadly attack

    The news organisation had aired footage from inside the building where 23 children were killed.

  • Captain for No. 6 Tennessee charged with aggravated asasault

    KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Tennessee starting safety and captain Jaylen McCollough has been arrested for aggravated felony assault, putting his status for Saturday's game against No. 3 Alabama in question for the sixth-ranked Volunteers. Coach Josh Heupel said the team learned about McCollough's arrest on Sunday night. Linebacker William Mohan, a Michigan transfer, was arrested on a charge of felony aggravated domestic assault, and offensive lineman Savion Herring was arrested for domestic assault.

  • Police investigating after security guard shot, wounded in Greenwood

    Police are investigating a shooting in Seattle’s Greenwood neighborhood that left a 50-year-old man in critical condition on Friday.

  • CNN apologizes for entering Thai massacre site, pulls video

    CNN pulled a story on the massacre of Thai preschoolers and apologized Sunday over criticism its journalists entered the day care where the children were slain and filmed the crime scene without permission. The two CNN journalists involved were fined after authorities found that they had been working in the country after entering on tourist visas, but cleared of wrongdoing for entering the day care center where more than 20 children were killed, deputy national police chief Surachate Hakparn said.

  • Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To £0.053

    Morgan Advanced Materials plc ( LON:MGAM ) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's...

  • Investors in Northcoders Group (LON:CODE) have made a respectable return of 83% over the past year

    Northcoders Group PLC ( LON:CODE ) shareholders have seen the share price descend 13% over the month. But looking back...

  • What you need to know about Durham’s Igor Danchenko trial

    Igor Danchenko, a Russian information analyst, is set to go on trial Tuesday on charges that he lied to the FBI during its investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. Danchenko, who faces five counts of lying to the FBI in 2017, is the latest person to stand trial in the probe from…

  • Seahawks still seeking answers after getting run over again

    RENTON, Wash. (AP) Over the past three games, the Seattle Seahawks have scored 103 points. ''I would have thought that would be plenty of points to win all those games,'' Seattle coach Pete Carroll said Monday. Carroll was left searching for answers after Sunday's 39-32 loss to New Orleans where the Seahawks were simply run over.

  • After losing 95% in the past year, Joules Group Plc (LON:JOUL) institutional owners must be relieved by the recent gain

    A look at the shareholders of Joules Group Plc ( LON:JOUL ) can tell us which group is most powerful. With 50% stake...

  • Davis scores 28 in return, Lakers defeat Warriors 124-121

    Anthony Davis scored 28 points in his return to the Lakers lineup after missing two games due to injury, and Los Angeles defeated Golden State 124-121 Sunday night in the Warriors' first game since the practice altercation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole.

  • Tony Romo teams with 6'10 junior to qualify for first USGA championship

    Tony Romo has qualified for his first USGA Championship, partnering with 17-year-old Texas commit Tommy Morrison to get into next year’s U.S. Amateur Four-Ball.

  • Deontay Wilder welcomes boxing rules challenge from UFC heavyweight champ Francis Ngannou

    American puncher Deontay Wilder may soon cross paths with UFC superstar Francis Ngannou, as the pair seem interested in a crossover bout.

  • Former UFC champ Frank Mir targets retirement fight on same card as daughter Bella

    MMA legend Frank Mir wants his retirement fight to be a family affair.

  • Renaming of University of Oxford college after Vietnamese billionaire 'Madame Thao' now 'in doubt'

    Plans to rename a University of Oxford college are “in doubt” after Vietnamese billionaire Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao failed to deliver the first donation payment. Last year, Linacre College signed a memorandum of understanding on Oct. 31 and announced that it would change its name to Thao College after Vietnam’s first and only woman billionaire, widely known as Madame Thao, pledged 155 million British pounds (approximately $171.4 million) from her Vietnamese investment group Sovico Group. “I believe that Oxford is the right place to make my long-time desire to contribute to humanity through education, training and research come true,” Nguyen previously stated.

  • 'Miracle' toddler survived Thailand nursery massacre asleep under blanket

    A three-year-old child who managed to survive last week's massacre at a nursery in northeast Thailand slumbered through the horror under a blanket in the corner of a classroom. Paveenut Supolwong, nicknamed "Ammy", is normally a light sleeper, but at naptime on Thursday when the killer burst into the nursery and began murdering 22 children, Ammy was fast asleep with the blanket covering her face, her parents said. She was the only child in the nursery to have escaped unscathed after former police officer Panya Khamrap killed more than 30 people, mostly children in the nursery, in a rampage through the town of Uthai Sawan.