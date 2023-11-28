Thai groom fatally shoots bride, relatives and then himself at wedding

A Thai groom fatally shot his bride and four others before killing himself at their wedding reception, authorities said Monday. Another person was seriously wounded.

The bride, 44-year-old Kanchana Pachunthuek, was the first victim at the nuptials in northeastern Thailand on Saturday, authorities were quoted as saying by Agence France-Presse. He then killed her mother Kingthong Klajoho, 62, and the bride’s younger sister Kornnipa Manato, 38. Stray bullets hit two guests, one of whom later died.

Chaturong, a former paramilitary ranger, lost his right leg in an incident while on duty with the paramilitary light infantry force, Thailand’s version of border patrol, BBC News reported. He won a silver medal in swimming at the Asean Para Games in Indonesia last year and was slated to compete in the World Abilitysport Games in Thailand next month.

The 29-year-old groom and Pachunthuek lived together for three years before the wedding, the Bangkok Post reported.

The Asean Para Games silver medalist’s bullets also hit two guests, including Thong Nonkhunthod, 50, who later died. The other guest, Bamrung Chatherat, 28, was seriously injured.

Police said the couple argued before Chaturong, who “was quite intoxicated at the time,” left the party abruptly, returned with a gun and began shooting. He purchased the firearms legally a year earlier, BBC News reported.

“They had an argument on private matters, and Chaturong walked to his car and picked up a gun before shooting,” said Matichon Wongbaokul, a police officer from northeastern Nakhon Ratchasima province.

