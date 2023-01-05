Thai headline CPI meets forecast in Dec, seen slowing in 2023

FILE PHOTO: Thai baht notes are seen at a Kasikornbank in Bangkok
·1 min read

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand's headline consumer price index (CPI) rose 5.89% in December from a year earlier, in line with analyst forecasts, but above the previous month driven by higher energy and food prices, government data showed on Thursday.

The index compared with a forecast for a 5.9% rise in December in a Reuters poll and followed November's 5.55% increase.

The pace remains well above the central bank's target range of 1% to 3%, reinforcing expectations that the central bank will raise its key interest rate at its next meeting on Jan. 25, to bring prices back within target.

The core CPI index was up 3.23% in December from a year ago,the ministry said, versus a forecast rise of 3.28%,

For 2022, headline CPI increased 6.08%, a 24-year high, while the core CPI index rose 2.51%.

Headline inflation is expected to slow to 2% to 3% in 2023, helped by a high base and a global slowdown, senior commerce ministry official Poonpong Naiyanapakorn told a briefing.

The index, however, is set to remain high in the first quarter this year due to a low base in the same period last year, but should not top 5%, he said.

(Reporting by Kitphong Thaichareon; Writing by Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Ed Davies)

Recommended Stories

  • Green bonds are set to drive corporate ESG debt out of slump in 2023 -Barclays

    Global sales of corporate bonds with environmental, social and governance (ESG) targets will rebound this year and top $460 billion, Barclays said, after the asset class had its first setback in 2022 as higher interest rates weighed on credit markets. ESG bond volumes swelled over the past few years but dropped by 22% in 2022 amid a broader slowdown in corporate bond issues, as companies faced significantly higher borrowing costs due to aggressive monetary tightening actions by global central banks fighting inflation. Corporate ESG bond issuance fell to $362 billion last year from $461 billion a year earlier, Barclays said in a credit research note.

  • Hawkish Fed rhetoric fails to lift dollar; Aussie jumps

    The dollar struggled to advance on Thursday even though Federal Reserve policymakers reiterated their commitment last month to fighting inflation, while the Aussie rallied after China eased its restrictions on imports of Australian coal. Minutes of the Fed's December policy meeting released overnight showed that while officials agreed that the central bank should slow the pace of its aggressive interest rate increases, they remained focused on curbing inflation, and were worried about any "misperception" in financial markets that their commitment was flagging. Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari also said on Wednesday that he sees the Fed's target interest rate peaking at 5.4%, higher than current market expectations of just under 5%.

  • SEC objects to Binance.US's deal to buy Voyager Digital

    Attorneys for Voyager and Binance.US did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Last month, the U.S. Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) said its review could delay or block the deal.

  • PBOC Plans Targeted Stimulus as China Focuses on Price Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s central bank reiterated it will implement monetary policy that’s targeted and “forceful” this year to help support the economy, while the State Council warned of price risks in coming weeks. Most Read from BloombergShopify Tells Employees to Just Say No to MeetingsWhy Conservatives Are Blocking McCarthy as Speaker — and Throwing Congress Into ChaosFed Affirms Inflation Resolve, Pushes Back Against Rate-Cut BetsIf You Have Student Loans, Mark These Dates on Your CalendarThe

  • Philippine central bank says ready to act as price pressures persist

    The Philippine central bank said on Thursday it was ready to take all policy action necessary, as upward pressure on consumer prices pushed inflation in December to the highest since 2008. The consumer price index rose 8.1% in December from a year earlier, driven mainly by higher food and energy prices, the statistics agency said. Last month's inflation figure was below the 8.2% median forecast in a Reuters poll, but within the central bank's 7.8% to 8.6% forecast for December.

  • Celsius Owns Coins Held in Interest-Bearing Accounts, Judge Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Celsius Network LLC owns the coins that users placed in interest-bearing accounts with the crypto lender prior to its bankruptcy, a federal judge said in a written ruling Wednesday. Most Read from BloombergShopify Tells Employees to Just Say No to MeetingsWhy Conservatives Are Blocking McCarthy as Speaker — and Throwing Congress Into ChaosFed Affirms Inflation Resolve, Pushes Back Against Rate-Cut BetsIf You Have Student Loans, Mark These Dates on Your CalendarUS Bankruptcy Judge

  • US Manufacturing Contracts for a Second Month, Prices Ease

    (Bloomberg) -- US manufacturing activity contracted for a second month in December, capping the steepest annual slide in the key factory gauge since 2008 and helping to further tame price pressures.Most Read from BloombergShopify Tells Employees to Just Say No to MeetingsChina’s Foreign Minister Says ‘Deeply Impressed’ With AmericansFed Affirms Inflation Resolve, Pushes Back Against Rate-Cut BetsBattered by Covid, China Hits Pause on Giant Chip Spending Aimed at Rivaling USThe Institute for Supp

  • China Markets Start 2023 With a Bang as Policy Shift Hastens

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese shares are off to a strong start in 2023, putting behind a dismal year as fears of isolationist policies give way to signs of an economic powerhouse turning friendlier to both the outside world and its own entrepreneurs.Most Read from BloombergShopify Tells Employees to Just Say No to MeetingsWhy Conservatives Are Blocking McCarthy as Speaker — and Throwing Congress Into ChaosFed Affirms Inflation Resolve, Pushes Back Against Rate-Cut BetsIf You Have Student Loans, Mark Th

  • Asia stocks hit 4-month high on reopening of Chinese economy

    Asian shares rose on Thursday on investor hopes for China's emergence from the COVID-19 pandemic, while the dollar stayed under pressure even as the U.S. Federal Reserve had a warning against market bets on interest rate cuts this year. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 1% to touch a four-month high in morning trade. Japan's Nikkei bounced off a three-month low.

  • MKH Berhad's (KLSE:MKH) largest shareholders are private companies with 47% ownership, individual investors own 33%

    A look at the shareholders of MKH Berhad ( KLSE:MKH ) can tell us which group is most powerful. We can see that private...

  • Prospect Capital (PSEC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Prospect Capital (PSEC) closed at $7.09 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.85% move from the prior day.

  • LBank Weekly Listing Report, 3rd January 2023

    Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - January 4, 2023) - As a world class digital asset exchange, LBank continues to focus on providing its users quality projects to participate in. Here is a weekly report made by LBank Exchange presenting this week's exciting new listings and a summary of the ones listed last week, offering users more information to help better understand these unique opportunities.New Listings on LBank ExchangeScheduled this week starting on 3rd January.For ...

  • Krones (ETR:KRN) Could Be Struggling To Allocate Capital

    If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Ideally, a business will show two...

  • Oil Claws Back Some Losses After Slump as Demand Concerns Linger

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose amid broader market gains after tumbling around 9% over two sessions, with demand concerns continuing to hang over the market.Most Read from BloombergShopify Tells Employees to Just Say No to MeetingsWhy Conservatives Are Blocking McCarthy as Speaker — and Throwing Congress Into ChaosFed Affirms Inflation Resolve, Pushes Back Against Rate-Cut BetsIf You Have Student Loans, Mark These Dates on Your CalendarWest Texas Intermediate futures climbed above $73 a barrel after ca

  • Quite a few insiders invested in Kinetiko Energy Limited (ASX:KKO) last year which is positive news for shareholders

    Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying...

  • Shareholders in VITA 34 (ETR:V3V) are in the red if they invested a year ago

    While it may not be enough for some shareholders, we think it is good to see the VITA 34 AG ( ETR:V3V ) share price up...

  • Netcare (JSE:NTC) Will Pay A Smaller Dividend Than Last Year

    Netcare Limited ( JSE:NTC ) is reducing its dividend from last year's comparable payment to ZAR0.30 on the 30th of...

  • Is Global Fashion Group S.A. (ETR:GFG) Trading At A 29% Discount?

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Global Fashion Group...

  • Jefferies Jumps With Sumitomo Mitsui Eyeing a Larger Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- Jefferies Financial Group Inc. shares surged on a report that Japan’s Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. is considering raising its stake in the US investment bank.Most Read from BloombergShopify Tells Employees to Just Say No to MeetingsWhy Conservatives Are Blocking McCarthy as Speaker — and Throwing Congress Into ChaosFed Affirms Inflation Resolve, Pushes Back Against Rate-Cut BetsIf You Have Student Loans, Mark These Dates on Your CalendarSumitomo Mitsui Chief Executive Offi

  • MoneyGram seeks to seal parts of its filings in the XRP lawsuit between Ripple, SEC

    MoneyGram has requested the court to seal certain portions of summary judgment materials in Ripple Labs’ ongoing lawsuit against the SEC.