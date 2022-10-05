Thai headline CPI rises 6.41% y/y in Sept, less than forecast

FILE PHOTO: Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bangkok
·1 min read

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand's headline inflation rate in September slowed from the previous month and less than expected, data showed on Wednesday, but above-target consumer prices reinforced expectations of further interest rate hikes.

The headline consumer price index (CPI) rose 6.41% in September from a year earlier, slowing from August's 7.86% increase, helped by easing prices of energy products, according to commerce ministry data.

That compared with a forecast rise of 6.60% in a Reuters poll.

The core CPI index was up 3.12% in September from a year ago, also less than a forecast rise of 3.20%.

Inflation is expected to fall further in the fourth quarter of this year, the ministry said in a statement.

Last week, the Bank of Thailand raised its key interest rate by a quarter point to 1.00% to contain inflation that has hit multi-year highs. It will next review the rate on Nov. 30, when most economists expect a further, gradual hike.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring, Kitiphong Thaichareon, Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

Recommended Stories

  • Taiwan Sept export growth seen cooling further: Reuters Poll

    Taiwan, a global hub for chip production and a key supplier to Apple Inc, is one of Asia's leading exporters of technology goods. Taiwan's Finance Ministry has predicted September exports could be in a range of a 3% contraction to a 1% expansion from a year earlier.

  • Celsius cofounder, chief strategy officer resigns: report

    Bankrupt crypto lender Celsius’ cofounder and chief strategy officer S. Daniel Leon has resigned, a week after the company’s CEO Alex Mashinsky stepped down, according to an internal company memo viewed by CNBC. See related article: Alex Mashinsky steps down as Celsius CEO Fast facts The company’s previous global tax director, Lior Koren, is taking […]

  • JPMorgan Holds Off on Adding India to Bond Index, Keeps on Watch

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. is keeping Indian government bonds off its emerging-market sovereign bond index for now, citing investment hurdles that must be resolved for the inclusion to take place.Most Read from BloombergMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialLoretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Country Queen, DiesElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanBiden, Kishida Condemn North Korean Missile Launch Over JapanStock Shorts Fold in Best T

  • Gold Falls After Two-Day Surge With Fed Rate Stance in Focus

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold declined -- after surging past $1,700 an ounce on Tuesday -- as traders weighed whether central banks may moderate their hawkish stances after the release of weak US data.Most Read from BloombergMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialLoretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Country Queen, DiesElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanBiden, Kishida Condemn North Korean Missile Launch Over JapanStock Shorts Fold in Best Two-Day Rally S

  • Labor market cooling? U.S. job openings sink to 13-month low and layoffs rise

    Job openings in the U.S. fell sharply in August to a 13-month low of 10.1 million, a sign the red-hot labor market might be cooling off a bit as interest rates rise and the economy slows.

  • Could The Market Be Wrong About Enero Group Limited (ASX:EGG) Given Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

    With its stock down 11% over the past month, it is easy to disregard Enero Group (ASX:EGG). But if you pay close...

  • OPEC+ heads for deep supply cuts, clash with U.S

    OPEC+ looks set for deep oil output cuts when it meets on Wednesday, curbing supply in an already tight market despite pressure from the United States and other consuming countries to pump more. The potential OPEC+ cut could spur a recovery in oil prices that have dropped to about $90 from $120 three months ago due to fears of a global economic recession, rising U.S. interest rates and a stronger dollar. OPEC+, which includes Saudi Arabia and Russia, is working on cuts in excess of 1 million barrels per day, sources told Reuters this week.

  • Carnival Is Taking on Water: Time to Bail?

    Cruise line operator Carnival Corp. was down 23% Friday on very heavy volume. Let's check the stock's itinerary, charts and indicators. In the daily bar chart of CCL, below, we can see that the shares have traveled lower and lower the past 12 months.

  • A soaring US dollar will force the Fed to pivot away from its interest rate hikes, but that won't be enough to prevent an earnings recession, Morgan Stanley says

    Global US dollar liquidity is now in the "danger zone where bad stuff happens," Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson said.

  • 2 Growth Stocks Down 49% to 91% That Are Impeccable Long-Term Buys

    Growth stocks have gotten crushed across 2022's trading. A combination of factors including rising interest rates, high inflation, weak economic performance, and geopolitical instability have driven huge sell-offs for the market at large, and company's with forward-looking valuations have generally been hit even harder. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite index is now down roughly 32% across this year's trading, and many growth-dependent stocks are down even more from recent highs.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Growth stocks roared back to life on Monday, and that was a dinner bell for Cathie Wood. The Ark Invest CEO, chief investment officer, and founder publishes her transactions daily across all of her exchange-traded funds. The more interesting additions to her portfolio on Monday were Tesla Motors (NASDAQ: TSLA), Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), and UiPath (NYSE: PATH).

  • Your off-ramp for I-bonds is coming up soon if you bought the securities for their juicy 9.6% yield

    You can hold on to Series I bonds for 30 years, but if you jumped in when the interest rate skyrocketed to 9.62%, you might be looking for an off-ramp well before then. The total return on I-bonds is made up of two parts — a fixed rate that’s set at the time of purchase and an inflation-adjusted rate that resets every six months, in November and May. The fixed rate has been 0% since May 2020. Looking at numbers already published, David Enna, founder of TipsWatch.com, a website that tracks inflation-protected securities, predicts the variable inflation-adjusted portion of the I-bonds formula will be around 6.3%, and likely fall to 3.5% eventually.

  • Want $1 Million in Retirement? Invest $100,000 in These 3 Stocks and Wait a Decade

    Buying and holding great companies for the long run is a tried and tested way of building one's wealth in the stock market. Such a strategy allows investors to gain from emerging opportunities and benefit from the power of compounding. For instance, a $100,000 investment in Microsoft stock a decade ago would be worth close to $1 million now, assuming the dividends were reinvested.

  • Stocks won't find a bottom without more clarity on the timing of an economic rebound, and the market will be under pressure for up to 12 months, Morningstar says

    Morningstar said the stock market is trading at about a 20% discount to fair value and it appears it has "overcorrected to the downside."

  • Is Altria's 9% Monster Dividend Yield Safe?

    Altria's dividend yield may sound too good to be true, but investors should take a closer look at its financials and business.

  • 'Big Short' legend Michael Burry warns stocks will keep falling - and predicts many investors will suffer heavy losses

    Burry said the sell-off reminds him of the start of the dot-com crash, and blasted the passive-investing boom for mindlessly raising asset prices.

  • 11 Best American Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 11 best American dividend stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their historical performance, and go directly to read 5 Best American Dividend Stocks to Buy Now. Due to the rising inflation and continuous interest rate hikes this year, dividend stocks are in […]

  • 1 Growth Stock to Buy Now, According to 80% of These Wall Street Analysts

    The ride-hailing company was hit hard at the height of the pandemic, but its business is now stronger than ever.

  • 3 Potentially Explosive Growth Stocks You Can Buy for Under $10

    Although there's risk involved with each, these stocks can help you build an explosive growth portfolio.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks Begging to Be Bought in October

    These supercharged income stocks, with yields ranging from 8% to 9.3%, are ripe for the picking by opportunistic investors.