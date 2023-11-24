Thai hostages: PM Srettha Thavisin confirms Thailand citizens released

A group of Thai nationals who were held hostage in Gaza have been released, Thailand's prime minister has said.

Hamas is thought to have captured 26 Thais during the 7 October attack on Israel.

Their release is separate to an agreement which will see 50 Israeli hostages freed from Gaza during a temporary four-day pause in fighting.

Initially, Srettha Thavisin said 12 people were released but a Qatari official said the number was 10.

The BBC has not yet been able to verify the number.

Confirming the release of Thai hostages, Mr Thavisin wrote on X: "At the moment, the embassy officials are traveling to pick them up in one hour. It's likely that the names and other details will be known. Please keep watching."

Some time later, a spokesperson for the Qatari government - which has mediated between Hamas and Israel during ceasefire negotiations - released details on X about those released.

A four-day pause in fighting between Israel and Hamas has been agreed, and groups of hostages - expected to be Israeli women and children - will be released in return for 150 Palestinians detained in Israel.

On Friday it was confirmed that the first group of those Israeli hostages had arrived back in Israel.

Thailand's foreign ministry said its released citizens would be "put in intensive care for 48 hours" after being transferred to an Israeli hospital.

Thongkoon Onkaew, the mother of Natthaporn Onkaew, a 26-year-old Thai farmer, said the last time she spoke to her son was on the morning of 7 October, when he was planning to play football with friends.

She said: "I wish my son is one of the first being released. It has been a painful month with no good news.

"I wish my son and other Thai hostages are safe, I thank all the authorities for the effort negotiating the release of Thai nationals."

Wanida Maarsa, the wife of Anucha Angkaew, 28, said: "I need to call the local representative to check the news. I am now bombarded with messages.

"If my husband is one of the 12, I would be so happy."

Thai nationals were disproportionately impacted by the 7 October attack as around 30,000 have travelled to work in Israel, primarily in the agriculture sector.

At least 30 Thai citizens were killed in the raids.

Families are facing a nervous wait to find out if their loved ones are among those freed on Friday.