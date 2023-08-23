Thai King Endorses Srettha’s Election as New Prime Minister
(Bloomberg) -- Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn endorsed Srettha Thavisin as the kingdom’s 30th prime minister, with official announcement slated later Wednesday, according to a spokesman for the House Speaker.
Srettha is scheduled to receive the royal endorsement at Pheu Thai Party headquarters at 6pm, Kampee Distakorn tells reporters in Bangkok.
