Thai King Endorses Srettha’s Election as New Prime Minister

(Bloomberg) -- Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn endorsed Srettha Thavisin as the kingdom’s 30th prime minister, with official announcement slated later Wednesday, according to a spokesman for the House Speaker.

Srettha is scheduled to receive the royal endorsement at Pheu Thai Party headquarters at 6pm, Kampee Distakorn tells reporters in Bangkok.

