Thai man, 60, steals soap bars to go to jail and end his starvation on the streets

A 60-year-old Thai man purposely stole soap bars from a pharmacy in Bangkok in hopes of getting arrested and ending his hunger on the streets.

The man, identified as Phichit, readily confessed to the police after stealing three bars of soap worth 51 baht (approximately $1.41) at a pharmacy in the Sattahip district in Chonburi province on July 29.

The pharmacy reportedly has a sign against shoplifting, which warns perpetrators of being fined 30 times the value of any stolen goods and being reported to the police.

Some customers at the scene of Phichit’s crime reportedly volunteered to pay for the goods to help him leave without a penalty, but the 60-year-old man refused. He was adamant that he be arrested by the police.

Phichit told an individual that he was struggling with starvation as he did not have a job, reported Malay Mail. He said it is preferable to go to jail, where he will at least be served three meals a day.

“When you are lonely in prison, there are inmates by your side,” Phichit reportedly said. “But if you go outside, you may starve to death.”

Although there is a video of Phichit being taken away in the back of a truck, it is not clear if he was arrested and charged with theft.

The incident highlights Thailand’s dire economic situation. The country’s inflation rate rose to 7.66% in June 2022 from 7.1% in the prior month, marking the highest level seen since July 2008. The increase in prices is attributed to the rising energy and commodity prices on the global market. The country’s inflation level is expected to remain high through the third quarter of 2022.

Featured Image via Coast Destroyer Pop

