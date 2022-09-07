Thai man arrested for fatally shooting 3 teens in meth-fueled road rage incident

A man was arrested for fatally shooting three high school students during a road rage incident while intoxicated in Krabi province, Thailand.

Theerasak Boonruang, 42, faces first-degree murder charges after he allegedly fatally shot three 18-year-old students, one male and two females, and set their motorcycle on fire after his BMW sedan collided with their vehicle in Khao Phanom district on Tuesday morning.

Passers-by reported the burning vehicle to police, who found the victims’ bodies on the roadside with gunshot wounds. Boonruang allegedly shot the boy in the face and the two girls in the back. With surnames withheld, the boy was identified as Nonthaphan and the girls as Natnicha and Phanthira.

The teens were on their way to Natnicha’s home in tambon Khao Phanom at around midnight when the crash occurred, according to the police.

Officers have recovered parts of the suspect’s car that were detached in the crash and shell casings from a shotgun at the scene.

Investigators found Boonruang’s damaged black sedan at his car tire shop in Khao Phanom district’s Pheru Tiew at around 7:20 a.m. local time on the same day. Although the suspect attempted to escape the shop, he eventually surrendered to the police. They found a shotgun and multiple .357 bullet casings scattered on the floors.

Boonruang told police that he did not know the victims and that he was under the influence of methamphetamine during the incident. He denied setting the motorbike on fire, claiming that it caught fire in the crash.

The suspect is now being held in custody for legal action. He was also charged with consuming narcotics and illegal possession of a weapon.

The World Health Organization named Thailand’s roads as the deadliest in Southeast Asia in 2018, noting that the road accident-related death rate was 32.7 out of every 100,000 people. The UN health body blamed the death rate on the country’s weak enforcement of driving rules.

