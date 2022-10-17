Thai man in coma after foreign owners of Porsche he was admiring brutally attack him

A 47-year-old Thai man is in critical condition after two Frenchmen assaulted him in an unprovoked attack caught on camera.

Somkuan Songkhot picked up his wife, Lakhana Salao, from her cleaning job at Central Mall in Koh Samui, Surat Thani province, on Oct. 15 and were driving home on their motorbike when they were passed by a white Porsche with Bangkok registration plates. According to Lakhana, Somkuan had said, “That car is so beautiful, when will we get a car like this?” They reportedly followed the Porsche to appreciate it for a bit longer before passing.

The Porsche then allegedly began tailgating the couple’s motorbike and honked at them until they pulled to the side of the road in front of a grilled pork stall. The car’s driver parked the Porsche perpendicular to the road, blocking traffic. Lakhana said Somkuan saw the two passengers were foreigners and thought they might be lost, so he approached them and asked in English if they needed assistance.

That’s when a man in a black shirt exited the passenger side of the Porsche and attacked Somkuan. In cellphone video captured of the incident, the man can be seen kicking and punching Somkuan in the face, causing him to fall and hit his head hard against the pavement, knocking him unconscious. It is unclear if the driver, who is shirtless in the video, also attacked Somkuan.

Police arrested and charged both the 28- and 34-year-old Frenchmen, who confessed to attacking Somkuan, with assault of another person causing serious injury. Their vehicle was also seized by police.

Somkuan was rushed to Koh Samui Hospital, where he reportedly received emergency brain surgery to treat a brain hemorrhage and is still in critical condition.

